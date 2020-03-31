Our view: Liverpool have just been linked with an absolutely bizarre transfer move

Liverpool are said to be considering bringing back Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

According to L’Equipe, Raheem Sterling could make a return to Liverpool in the summer, but the move seems hugely unlikely as things stand.

Stering is said to be considering his future at Manchester City, as they are currently banned from the Champions League.

That has fuelled talk of a return to Liverpool, if Sadio Mane departs, but the rumours must be considered farcical at this stage.

Liverpool fans have still not entirely forgiven Sterling for the way he left way back in 2015, and what he has said about the club since.

Sterling joked last year that nobody wanted Liverpool to win the league, in comments which sparked fury at Anfield.

“Any little slip and you've got the Liverpool guys who could go on top of you. You don't want that. I don't want that. I don't think anybody wants that,” Sterling said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

And although there is an argument to suggest that Sterling would add quality to Liverpool’s attack, for Klopp to go back in for him now would be far too controversial a move to risk.

Anfield is a harmonious place currently, with Liverpool pushing for success every season, and the gamble of disrupting that by pushing to bring Sterling back would be far too much of a gamble.

There is also a question over whether City would even consider doing business with Liverpool.

The two sides look set to compete against each other at the top of the English game for years to come, so for Pep Guardiola’s side to consider selling one of their star players to the Reds would send out totally the wrong message.

And although reports in France claim that a Merseyside return for Sterling could be a possibility, it’s safe to say this particular move isn’t going to happen any time soon.