'Our squad is going to be massive': Some Everton fans react to rumour about defender

Carlo Ancelotti faces an important up and coming transfer window for Everton as they crave a European finish next season.

Everton fans have provided a mixed reaction on Twitter after a transfer rumour emerged about signing a right-back for the summer.

The Mirror (March 29, page 77) has claimed that Everton are going head-to-head with Seville for the signature of Bouna Sarr.

It is claimed that Everton have sent out scouts to watch the Marseille defender in action and the Premier League club believe they can snap him up for £8 million.

Djibril Sidibe and Seamus Coleman have been Everton's right-backs during this campaign, but the former is on loan at the Merseyside club from another Ligue 1 club in Monaco.

Sarr is seen as a bit of an unknown figure by the Everton faithful, which could be a good thing because he and the club will then have less to lose and more to gain if he were to sign for the club.

Ancelotti moved to Everton in December, and despite spending heavily once again under the previous boss, no new faces arrived at the club during the winter transfer window.

The majority of signings that have been made by Everton haven't worked out, so making the same mistakes once again will only raise serious doubts about where the Toffees are heading.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Sarr rumours:

Does he run like a robot , if not sign him — David Bimson (@dbimo1980) March 29, 2020

Our squad is going to be massive. — Ken Pickard (@jockwink) March 29, 2020

We will sit and talk about it publicly until Sevilla sign and then claim we were never interested. Watch and see. — Garrison S. Ball (@GarrisonBall423) March 29, 2020

Guess this would indicate they're not interested in keeping Sidibé?



I've liked Sarr this season, but Germain has helped him a lot defensively. — K.T. Stockwell (@TheFootballing) March 29, 2020

Who — TheBlues (@gflan02) March 29, 2020