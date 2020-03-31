Quick links

Everton

'Our squad is going to be massive': Some Everton fans react to rumour about defender

Amir Mir
Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti faces an important up and coming transfer window for Everton as they crave a European finish next season.

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille shoots past Renaud Ripart #20 of Nimes during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres...

Everton fans have provided a mixed reaction on Twitter after a transfer rumour emerged about signing a right-back for the summer. 

The Mirror (March 29, page 77) has claimed that Everton are going head-to-head with Seville for the signature of Bouna Sarr.

 

It is claimed that Everton have sent out scouts to watch the Marseille defender in action and the Premier League club believe they can snap him up for £8 million. 

Djibril Sidibe and Seamus Coleman have been Everton's right-backs during this campaign, but the former is on loan at the Merseyside club from another Ligue 1 club in Monaco. 

Sarr is seen as a bit of an unknown figure by the Everton faithful, which could be a good thing because he and the club will then have less to lose and more to gain if he were to sign for the club. 

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille in action during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on February 28th 2020, Nimes,...

Ancelotti moved to Everton in December, and despite spending heavily once again under the previous boss, no new faces arrived at the club during the winter transfer window.

The majority of signings that have been made by Everton haven't worked out, so making the same mistakes once again will only raise serious doubts about where the Toffees are heading. 

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Sarr rumours: 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch