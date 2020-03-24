Our Girl: Why season 5 could be perfect for Lacey Turner's return as Michelle Keegan departs

Our Girl returned to BBC One on March 24th for its fourth series but a potential series 5 could look quite different.

BBC One's Our Girl has been one of the channel's most popular shows in recent years.

After it debuted in 2014, after a 2013 pilot, the series has attracted roughly between 5 and 6 million viewers per episode, not bad for a weeknight drama.

Now, a brand new series of Our Girl has arrived but once this batch of episodes comes to an end, the show could face a huge amount of change.

That's because Michelle Keegan, who stars in the lead role of Corporal Georgie Lane, is due to leave the show.

But where does that leave Our Girl going forward into a potential fifth series?

Our Girl on BBC One

Our Girl's long-awaited fourth series arrived on March 24th, 2020 and brings with it a batch of six new episodes.

The fourth series will be Michelle Keegan's final appearance on Our Girl and it brings an end to her three-series stint on the show which began in series 2, continued in the two-part series 3 and concludes in the ongoing series 4.

Thankfully, there are still plenty more episodes to enjoy before Michelle Keegan does eventually depart.

Will there be a season 5?

Unconfirmed.

At the time of writing, series 4 of Our Girl has just arrived and so it could be some time before a potential fifth series is announced.

However, there is definitely plenty of potential left in the BBC drama.

Why now is the perfect time for Lacey Turner to return

Lacey Turner starred in the very first series of Our Girl back in 2014.

She played the character Private Molly Dawes and her future was left uncertain at the end of series 1.

In 2019, she spoke to OK Magazine and revealed that she would "never say never" to a return to the BBC drama.

A return for a potential fifth series could be perfect for Our Girl as it would bring the show back to its roots and allow fans to catch up with Molly Dawes after several series away.

Alternatively, the BBC big-wigs could opt for a new actress altogether which would also help in revitalising the show.

Either way, it's good to have Our Girl back on our screens.

Series 4 of Our Girl arrived on BBC One on March 24th and the six-episode series is expected to conclude on April 28th.