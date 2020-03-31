Our Girl season 4 episode 2 cast: Daniel Lasker and Bianca Amato

The Our Girl season 4 episode 2 cast ushers in some more talent.

After a great episode ushered it back onto screens last week, we're glad to continue the journey with season 4.

The BBC has unveiled a range of great shows over the years, but fans would argue that few titles have managed to sustain such an admirable reputation as Our Girl.

Written and created by Tony Grounds, this British military drama first arrived on screens way back in 2013 and was immediately heralded by viewers as a series to treasure.

Years down the line, they're still saying the same thing!

It initially starred Lacey Turner in the role of Molly Dawes, who joins the army after experiencing problems in her life at home. However, it has undergone a range of adjustments to the narrative since season 1, but the wonderful Michelle Keegan is back for the new crop of episodes, reprising the role of Georgie Lane.

This time, she's joined by the likes of Will Attenborough and Danny Hatchard, with new faces continuing to drop in...

Our Girl season 4 episode 2 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are Our Girl season 4 episode 2 cast members:

Nico Mirallegro as Prof

Michelle Keegan as Georgie Lane

Josh Bowman as Dr. Antonio

Will Attenborough as Lieutenant Hurst

Nabil Elouahabi as Rabee

Badria Timimi as Dr. Bahil

Bianca Amato as Ursula Tait

Nebras Jamali as Poya

Daniel Lasker as US Soldier

Kaine Zajaz as Throbber

Radio Times also highlights performances from Amy-Leigh Hickman (Mimi), Sean Sagar (Monk), Sean Ward (Fingers) and Luke Pasqualino (Elvis).

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight a couple of them in more detail...

Daniel Lasker stars in Our Girl

Appearing in season 4 episode 2 as a US Soldier, we have Daniel Lasker.

According to IMDb, the Zimbabwe born actor first appeared on screens in a 2016 episode of American Monster (he played Madison Holton).

Fast forward to 2018 and he played Little Josh in an episode of What Lies Beneath, the same year he appeared in such shorts as Red Marriah (Axel) and Boy on Dreams (Walter).

So far, it has been a busy year, with Daniel showcasing his talents in an episode of Vagrant Queen (Teen Lazaro) and throughout Raised by Wolves (Furfur).

As for the future, he's set to star in a fantasy film called The Telling Room (Magician) and a mystery-thriller called Hidden Within (Cullen Landon), which he also directed.

Highlighting Bianca Amato

Bianca Amato stars as Ursula Tait.

The South African actress has starred in such TV shows as Isidingo (she played Philippa DeVilliers), Sex and the City (Julia Afton), The Good Wife (Ellen Whitton), Blue Bloods (Susan Rand), The Big C (Susan Rand), Unforgettable (Alison Sonnenland), Alpha House (Senator Alice Graves) and Warrior (Nancy).

On the other hand, she's arguably best known as Delia Alexander in Brian Michael Bendis and Charlie Huston's Powers.

It's also worth acknowledging that she's an acclaimed audiobook performer!

