One Arsenal player might hold key for Nabil Fekir hope

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Nabil Fekir over the past week.

The Daily Star claimed that the Gunners have asked Real Betis about signing the French playmaker, who only joined the Spanish side last summer for £17.7 million.

And there's an interesting element in this, because one player at Arsenal now - Dani Ceballos - could hold the key over whether a move for Fekir is successful or not.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Betis want to sign Real Madrid-owned midfielder Ceballos in the summer.

And if they're successful, that might just open the door for Arsenal to get serious about Fekir.

Given that they're similar players, it seems unlikely that the Primera Division side will have both Ceballos and Fekir in their midfield next season.

It'll probably be one or the other and if it's Ceballos, where will Fekir be?

The former Liverpool target, whose move to Anfield collapsed in 2018, is clearly a very talented player, having scored seven and set up six during his first year in Spain this season.

The bottom line is that if he's available, Arsenal won't be the only interested party, but he has to be available first and if Ceballos agrees to join Betis, well that's a step in the right direction for the North Londoners.