'Noooooooo': Some Liverpool fans really don't like rumour they've read

Liverpool have been linked with making a surprise bid to bring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling back to Anfield.

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on the idea of taking Raheem Sterling back from Manchester City at all.

There are claims in L’Equipe today suggesting that Liverpool are considering making a sensational bid to bring Sterling back to Anfield in the summer.

Sterling is reportedly contemplating his future at City, as they are currently banned from the Champions League, and Liverpool have been touted as a potential option.

But Reds fans are really not keen on the transfer rumours which has emerged today.

Noooooooooooo — Slepsta1972 (@ctsielepi) March 31, 2020

No no no no no no — sT33LyDK (@ozzymz1245) March 31, 2020

No way...... — Sekou Yalèr (@YoImaKnick) March 31, 2020

*Checks phone*

Nope, it's only March 31st boys, this was meant to be tweeted tomorrow. — World Champions (@dalglishera) March 31, 2020

Dont want him back, i rather have jovanovic back — Lars Ivar Hansen (@LarsIvarHansen1) March 31, 2020

I Don't want Sterling at my Club thank you very Much — Justin Cole (@JustinC93629119) March 31, 2020

More chance of us signing Messi — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Unbearable Drej⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NoLookFirmino9) March 31, 2020

In truth Sterling returning to Liverpool looks hugely unlikely, given the strength of feeling towards him on Anfield.

Sterling irked Reds supporters when he left in 2015, and it seems that he will never be welcomed back on Merseyside now.

There are also question marks over whether City would even consider selling Sterling.

Sterling has scored 11 Premier League goals for City so far this season, and he remains one of the most reliable players in Pep Guardiola’s side.