Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Noooooooo': Some Liverpool fans really don't like rumour they've read

John Verrall
Raheem Sterling of England during the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with making a surprise bid to bring Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling back to Anfield.

Raheem Sterling of England during the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018 in London, England.

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on the idea of taking Raheem Sterling back from Manchester City at all.

There are claims in L’Equipe today suggesting that Liverpool are considering making a sensational bid to bring Sterling back to Anfield in the summer.

 

Sterling is reportedly contemplating his future at City, as they are currently banned from the Champions League, and Liverpool have been touted as a potential option.

But Reds fans are really not keen on the transfer rumours which has emerged today.

In truth Sterling returning to Liverpool looks hugely unlikely, given the strength of feeling towards him on Anfield.

Sterling irked Reds supporters when he left in 2015, and it seems that he will never be welcomed back on Merseyside now.

There are also question marks over whether City would even consider selling Sterling.

Sterling has scored 11 Premier League goals for City so far this season, and he remains one of the most reliable players in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch