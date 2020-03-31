304 Clothing: NHS hoodies for sale to show support in style - here's how to buy!

To help support the NHS, 304 Clothing has released hoodies which are now available to buy.

Right now, we're all looking to do everything we can to help.

It's best to keep updated with government guidelines and make sure you're acting accordingly to help prevent further spread of Covid-19.

In the last couple of weeks, we've seen safety measures become stricter in order to stomp out non-essential contact. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson implored us that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, he included that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

While this may seem extreme to some, it's all to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS.

Indeed, NHS workers are being celebrated across the country for their unwavering commitment and bravery during the pandemic, and there's now a new way to show extra support...

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

304 Clothing unveil NHS hoodies

UK based brand 304 Clothing have released a Supporting NHS Hoodie which is now available to order on their website for £39.99.

The hoodie comes in grey and features an NHS logo image along with the inspiring words: "even on a cloudy day the sun shines somewhere."

They are stocking the relaxed fit unisex hoodie in a range of sizes, from XS to 5XL.

In the product description, they write: "We have launched a Hoodie design which signifies our support of the work that the NHS is currently doing for our country. All profits from these sales will be donated to the NHS Charities Together foundation to support staff and volunteers who are showing tremendous bravery during this pandemic."

Continued: "The NHS Support Hoodies are NON REFUNDABLE. Exchange of size or credit note when returned. May arrive separately to other items. Can take 1-3 days to dispatch due to high demand."

You can buy one here.

SPORTS STAR: Fans are obsessed with All American's Darnell

PRE SALE



All profits from these sales will be donated to the NHS Charities Together foundation to support the tremendous bravery from Health staff during this pandemic.



"Even on a cloudy day, the sun shines somewhere"



Link to support belowhttps://t.co/qzg4b95sBg pic.twitter.com/CVtMAD42Uj — [ 304 ] (@304clothing) March 25, 2020

304 Clothing NHS hoodies: Delivery information

Of course, you'll likely be curious about delivery information.

Well, that's also addressed on the page! You will earn free delivery for UK orders over £50, with the following prices depending on which delivery you choose:

£3.99 Standard UK delivery (2-3 days)

£5.99 Next Day UK delivery

£7.99 Saturday UK delivery

There is a 14:30 GMT cut off for next day.

SET THE TABLE... Pearl Mackie drops in on Friday Night Dinner

Fans react to 304 Clothing NHS hoodies

As expected, a number of admirers have already shown their support for the great cause over on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Just ordered a hoodie and all profits go to the NHS during this #COVID19 crisis. Get yours here: https://t.co/vFYEhE8ocA — Matthew Solly (@MattSolly) March 30, 2020

https://t.co/fyB4MSrCQw just been shown on Midlands Today evening news xx please have a look and spin the wheel for special offers!! — nadine ball (@nadine_ball) March 30, 2020

It’s great to see how the industry is reacting during this time. 304 Clothing have launched a Hoodie design which signifies their support for the work that the NHS is currently doing. All profits from these sales will be donated to the NHS Charities. pic.twitter.com/0R3dz8WQwi — The Fashion Network (@TheFashionNetUK) March 26, 2020

304 Clothing | Supporting NHS Hoodie| Grey ⁦@304clothing⁩ just purchased fantastic idea ❤️ https://t.co/LI57C6CS1q — Bev Terry ❤️❤️ (@Bev2810) March 30, 2020

In other news, rapper lands part in Westworld.