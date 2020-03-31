Quick links

Moussa Dembele responds to Celtic fan

Dan Coombs
Moussa Dembele of Celtic is seen during the UEFA Champions League Qualifier between Celtic and Alashkert FC at Celtic Park on July 18, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic fans still remember striker fondly.

Moussa Dembele celebrates his 2nd goal (Celtic's 4th) during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final at Hampden Park on October 21, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Moussa Dembele's swift exit from Celtic in 2018 was badly handled and left a bitter taste.

But when Brendan Rodgers upped and quit months later, he was cast as the villain of the piece in the Dembele saga.

Celtic have gone on to sweep all four trophies up for grabs since and are on course to bag a couple more.

 

Dembele is back in his rightful place as a Celtic hero, and so he should be after playing a vital contribution to stamping on a so-called revived Rangers threat when they won promotion in 2016.

The young French striker became an instant hero with a hat-trick in his first match against Rangers.

Dembele's twitter feed is almost all-Celtic over the past fortnight and last night he responded to a supporter's tribute video to his time at the club.

Dembele may even have a gift for Celtic this summer. The club negotiated a sell on clause in his contract and Celtic will get a slice of a future fee.

With Football London linking Chelsea and Arsenal with a £70 million plus move over the past few days, there could be quite a decent windfall for Celtic.

Moussa Dembele celebrates his goal score Celtics 2nd,during the Betfred Cup Final at Hampden Park on November 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

