Louis Theroux: The Tiger King himself appeared in an episode - how to watch!

Long before Tiger King, Louis Theroux made Joe Exotic the star of one of his documentaries.

Just when you think you've seen it all, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness comes along to prove you wrong.

What a documentary!

Recently, Netflix unveiled a seven-part exploration of the weird and wild world of the one and only Joe Exotic, and we really do mean that... there is absolutely nobody like Joe. The Tiger King himself has captivated the world as the star subject of the series directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage and the 57-year-old larger-than-life American has lived a life like no other. In turn, it's been fascinating to learn about the former zoo operator's world, but actually, viewers were invited for a glimpse of it long before this thrilling work landed on Netflix.

When it comes to documentarians, perhaps nobody working right now is as iconic as Louis Theroux. Through his craft, he's given us the opportunity to gain insight into so many people, so of course, the singular Joe Exotic just had to be one of them!

Louis Theroux: Tiger King episode

Almost a decade ago, the documentarian embarked on a journey to find people living in America with animals you wouldn't exactly expect to find there.

The episode was called Louis Theroux: America's Most Dangerous Pets and was first broadcast on October 30th 2011.

In the episode, we accompany Louis as he travels over to the G.W. Exotic Animal Park. Upon arrival, he navigates the premises with Joe and discusses all things big cats.

However, one moment in particular absolutely stole the show!

When discussing what would happen if Louis was to find himself stuck in the cage with a tiger, Joe admits that he would simply shoot him because it would be more humane. Elaborating, he says that the animal would play with him for hours and shield him from Joe to establish ownership.

“If I ever got attacked by a lion like that, shoot me please,” expresses Joe.

Give the scene a quick watch below, or rather, go ahead and watch the full episode...

How to watch the Louis Theroux Joe Exotic episode

It's available to stream!

You can currently access the episode on Netflix in the UK. All you have to do is search ‘Beware of the Tiger’, as this is the name of season 1 episode 14 of the streaming service's Louis Theroux collection.

Alternatively, you can find it over on BBC iPlayer, where it's set to remain for many months. So, if you're keen to feed your Joe Exotic obsessions even further, you're all set.

Of course, Tiger King [pictured below] is also available to watch on Netflix.

Audiences react to Joe Exotic on America’s Most Dangerous Pets

With more and more viewers flocking to stream Tiger King on Netflix, some are understandably reminiscing over the America's Most Dangerous Pets episode, with many discovering it for the first time too.

Of course, plenty have flocked to Twitter to offer their opinions.

Check out a selection of tweets:

