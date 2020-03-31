Quick links

Liverpool right to stand firm over Coutinho

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in re-signing Coutinho.

Liverpool are standing firm over former star Coutinho amid his reported desire to return to Anfield.

The Mirror report the Reds have 'zero interest' in bringing the Brazilian back two years after his club record exit.

It's the way it should be. Liverpool have shown in the two years since his exit that Coutinho is not needed.

 

They have reached another level collectively, reaching two Champions League finals, winning one, and are on the verge of a league title.

It's understandable that Coutinho wants to come back after his own struggles since his exit.

He was a poor fit for Barcelona upon arrival, having been asked to play an unfamiliar deep role and replace Andres Iniesta.

He has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season and is reportedly after a move back to the Premier League.

Even at the risk of seeing him possibly sign with a rival, Liverpool are right to reject the prospect.

If Liverpool took the decision to bring him back, it would be the wrong message.

It would show Liverpool's current superstars that they would be free to leave the club, believing they could simply come back if it doesn't work out.

Liverpool want to keep Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino among others, and Coutinho's situation is a cautionary tale.

Keeping it that way acts as a deterrent to their top stars.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

