Liverpool and Leeds have to take heart from non-league clubs' rebellion: Our view

Liverpool and Leeds have most to lose if the season is cancelled.

A little bit of momentum has gathered over the past week with some notable football figures calling on the season to be cancelled.

England captain Harry Kane became the latest, SkySports reported, following Rio Ferdinand's calls.

The most significant development was the decision made in non-league football to 'expunge' results and call an early halt to the season.

This is acting as an interesting test case for higher up the leagues, where there is more at stake financially.

The two clubs with the most to lose are Premier League leaders Liverpool, and Championship leaders Leeds.

The Reds would lose out on a 30 year wait for the title, while Leeds are in their best position to win promotion in 15 years.

So both clubs should be taking some encouragement from the way non-league sides are not taking this lying down.

BBC Sport report a rebellion is afoot, with 66 non-league sides sending a joint letter to the FA urging them to 'urgently reconsider'.

This type of opposition could force the FA to feel it acted too hastily and will consider continuing the competition at a later date.

At the least, its a warning that at a higher level, complaints will come too, and they will be fiercer and possibly backed with legal challenges.