Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Lennon wants to offer one-year deal to wanted man, says Celtic could raid struggling clubs

Aiden Cusick
Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Arsenal this week.

Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic would ideally like to extend the contract of striker Odsonne Edouard by a further year, amid reports of interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Newcastle and Arsenal are the latest clubs to be linked with a summer move for Edouard.

Subscribe

But the ongoing disruption throughout the football world has left this season, next season and the upcoming transfer window in jeopardy.

It has been suggested that, if necessary, the latter could be extended until January in an attempt to help clubs get back up to speed.

 

And appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday, Celtic boss Lennon was asked by his former Bhoys teammate Chris Sutton whether or not that would be a good thing for him, in light of the Edouard interest.

"Ideally, we'd like to sit down with him," replied the Ulsterman. "The landscape's changed, there's no question, from where we were a month ago, to now. It's uncertain. So ideally, you'd like to keep your prized assets at least another year anyway and then if the market sort of re-galvanizes itself we can look at it then. But no question there's going to be interest in him. But ideally, we'll tie him down for another year on top of what he has already and keep him here. 

"The flip side of that is we could look at other clubs, who are maybe struggling, and maybe we could pinch a few ourselves that possibly we wouldn't have been able to afford previously."

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Edouard, whose attention from the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal is explained by his 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic, has two years left to run on his contract in Glasgow.

Celtic fans - could Edouard cut it at Newcastle or Arsenal?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch