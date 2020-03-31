Lennon wants to offer one-year deal to wanted man, says Celtic could raid struggling clubs

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been linked with moves to Newcastle United and Arsenal this week.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic would ideally like to extend the contract of striker Odsonne Edouard by a further year, amid reports of interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Newcastle and Arsenal are the latest clubs to be linked with a summer move for Edouard.

But the ongoing disruption throughout the football world has left this season, next season and the upcoming transfer window in jeopardy.

It has been suggested that, if necessary, the latter could be extended until January in an attempt to help clubs get back up to speed.

And appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday, Celtic boss Lennon was asked by his former Bhoys teammate Chris Sutton whether or not that would be a good thing for him, in light of the Edouard interest.

"Ideally, we'd like to sit down with him," replied the Ulsterman. "The landscape's changed, there's no question, from where we were a month ago, to now. It's uncertain. So ideally, you'd like to keep your prized assets at least another year anyway and then if the market sort of re-galvanizes itself we can look at it then. But no question there's going to be interest in him. But ideally, we'll tie him down for another year on top of what he has already and keep him here.

"The flip side of that is we could look at other clubs, who are maybe struggling, and maybe we could pinch a few ourselves that possibly we wouldn't have been able to afford previously."

Edouard, whose attention from the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal is explained by his 60 goals in 126 games for Celtic, has two years left to run on his contract in Glasgow.

