Kluivert claims attacking duo linked with Liverpool are 'really standing out' in world football

Liverpool have been linked with two of the most exciting attackers in Europe in Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho.

Former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert has name-checked reported Liverpool targets Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe on his personal Instagram account as players who are 'really standing out' in world football.

El Desmarque recently claimed that Liverpool are keen on PSG forward Mbappe when the transfer window re-opens, as another young hot prospect in Sancho has also been touted with a move to Anfield by ESPN.

There's no doubt that both Mbappe and Sancho are two of the most sought-after stars in Europe, and even though they may fetch a huge price, they may well deliver with their football on the pitch in years and years to come.

Nonetheless, during a question and answer session on his personal Instagram account, this is what Kluivert had to say about Mbappe and Sancho.

"I actually agree that Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, those players are really standing out [as the best in the world right now and ones for the future], but there are more players to come," Kluivert told his Instagram followers.

It will be highly likely that Liverpool will land the PSG hitman and the Dortmund wing wizard because of who Jurgen Klopp already has at his disposal at Anfield and the prices the duo would fetch.

But bringing at least one of them to Merseyside is a possibility, especially given Liverpool's success on the domestic circuit and in Europe.

It has to be questioned who would suit Liverpool more, it would perhaps be Mbappe because of his ability to play down the middle and be versatile in a front three that won the European Cup last season.