Klich shares what Leeds players have been saying about the hiatus

The EFL season was halted at a terrible time for Leeds United.

Mateusz Klich is adamant that Leeds United must be allowed to finish the season.

English Football League games have been postponed until April 30 but it looks certain that the hiatus will be extended again as the pandemic continues to worsen around Europe.

At the time of the suspension, Leeds were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

And with only nine games left, it looked probable that Marcelo Bielsa's side were going to book their Premier League return after a 16-year absence.

Similarly, Liverpool have been made to wait before they are crowned Premier League champions for what would be their first top-flight title in 30 years.

And Klich has joked to The Yorkshire Evening Post that he doesn't know whether Leeds or Jurgen Klopp's side are more desperate for the campaign to continue, while claiming that he and his team-mates believe that they'll be the fittest team in the Championship if and when the season resumes.

He said: "I hope we’re going to end the season. I don’t know who wants to finish the season more, us or Liverpool. We’re football players, we’re not scientists or doctors, we have no idea how it’s going to work. There are loads of different opinions but I can guarantee we, Liverpool and West Brom want to finish the season.

"We want to prove we can win the league after 46 games, not 37 and with the help of the coronavirus. We were talking and saying we’re probably going to be fitter than anyone else after this break."

That last part from Klich might well be true.

Bielsa keeps his players extremely fit anyway, thanks to the infamous 'Murderball' sessions on a Wednesday morning, but the Leeds lads also had gym equipment delivered to their home shortly after the self-isolation period.

This is undoubtedly true of all Championship teams, but the veteran Argentine has his squad's total respect and if he tells them to work just as hard from home as they do at Thorp Arch then it'll happen.