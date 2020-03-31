Kidding: Who plays the Dalai Lama? He's worked with Jim Carrey before!

Kidding is back for season 2, but who plays the Dalai Lama?

All hail Jim Carrey!

Seriously, the actor is truly one of a kind and his diverse talents are often overlooked these days.

Popularly known for his comedy work, Jim has delivered some unexpected but brilliant turns across his career, displaying a very different side in the likes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Truman Show and Man on the Moon.

If any project of his in recent memory has been able to capture the full extent of his powers though, it's Kidding.

Created by Dave Holstein, the series arrived back in September 2018 after a particularly intriguing and inventive trailer captivated both fans and Carrey sceptics.

It's executive produced by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind screenwriter Michel Gondry, so perhaps it wasn't too surprising that the show managed to score similarly astonishing results from the Canadian performer.

Critical acclaim was expected and subsequently achieved, helping it gain renewal for a second season which is now airing in the UK, and again, the new crop of episodes boasts a fine cast...

Kidding: Who plays the Dalai Lama?

In Kidding season 2, the Dalai Lama is played by Michael Yama.

He stars in two episodes of the season: 'The Cleanest Liver in Columbus, Ohio' and 'The Puppet Dalai Lama'. So, the opener and the finale!

He has great chemistry with co-star and series lead Jim Carrey, but it's worth noting that they've actually worked on the same project before.

That's right. Michael and Jim both starred in the 2014 comedy sequel Dumb and Dumber To (Michael played Harry's Dad).

The Dalai Lama got jokes?? I love it!!



Too many people are sleepingggg on Kidding!! — badbadchaoticgood (@themoongrows) March 26, 2020

Michael Yama: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he has been working in the industry since way back in the seventies.

Across his career, he's briefly appeared in such notable TV shows as The X-Files (Hsin), ER (Epidemiologist), Malcolm in the Middle (Mr. Yamamoto), The Man in the High Castle (Librarian) and more.

G.I. Joe fans may also recognise him as the recurring voice of Torpedo, a role which he reprised throughout the eighties.

It's not all TV though, and besides Dumb and Dumber To he's starred in the likes of the Coen brothers' underrated 2016 comedy Hail, Ceasar! (Chinese Restaurant Maitre D'), 2008's Drillbit Taylor (Asian Heritage Speaker) and Click with Adam Sandler.

If video games are your thing, on the other hand, it's also worth acknowledging that he has lent his vocal talents to such titles as Saints Row 2 and Dead Rising.

Michael Yama attends the The TMA 2016 Heller Awards on November 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Fans praise Kidding season 2

Lots of audiences have already flocked to Twitter to shower Kidding season 2 with well-deserved praise.

We're sure the positive reception will continue as UK audiences work their way through it courtesy of Sky Comedy.

Check out a selection of tweets so far:

#Kidding is such a great show. Season 2 was phenomenal and I'm hoping we get a season 3! @Showtime — The DCEU Scene- #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. RIP DCEU (@TheDCEUScene) March 10, 2020

Just finished season 2 of kidding with Jim Carrey and I am MOVED TO PIECES. Such a great show, dark and scary — E L L A (@elllabella) March 30, 2020

I’m pretty sure “Kidding” is actually a great show, not just a good one. Season 2 has proved that. No joke. pic.twitter.com/NVbkiVmlyp — ‎️‍sunny day (@littlelostsunny) March 3, 2020

Nobody seems to be taking about how good season 2 of #Kidding has been so far, so I’m gonna talk about it. Season 2 of kidding has been absolutely great so far. — Dan (@MrOptomisticrit) March 5, 2020

