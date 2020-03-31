Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp greenlights Liverpool transfer - Report

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during a training session on July 17, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move away from the club, and his manager has reportedly said yes to him leaving.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned Dejan Lovren's exit from Liverpool this summer, according to a report.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Croatia centre-back in recent weeks.

Reports in Italy suggested that the long-serving Liverpool defender, who joined the Reds in 2014, would be open to a pay cut to join Lazio [Gazzetta dello Sport].

And there's further evidence of a pending exit, as Team Talk report that the German manager agreed to let the 30-year-old leave Anfield.

 

The report adds that Klopp has recognised Lovren's 'outstanding service' to the club down the years and doesn't want to stand in his way.

Liverpool fans might question the 'outstanding service' aspect of Klopp's reported reasoning for green-lighting the transfer.

The truth is that Lovren has been lucky to stay on Merseyside for as long as he has done, with the Reds boss boasting some much better centre-back options, like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Question is, will Lovren be replaced? Team Talk added that Liverpool will sign a replacement for the former Southampton star - a £20 million signing six years ago - but time will tell.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool and Troy Deeney of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch