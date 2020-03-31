Jurgen Klopp greenlights Liverpool transfer - Report

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move away from the club, and his manager has reportedly said yes to him leaving.

Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned Dejan Lovren's exit from Liverpool this summer, according to a report.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Croatia centre-back in recent weeks.

Reports in Italy suggested that the long-serving Liverpool defender, who joined the Reds in 2014, would be open to a pay cut to join Lazio [Gazzetta dello Sport].

And there's further evidence of a pending exit, as Team Talk report that the German manager agreed to let the 30-year-old leave Anfield.

The report adds that Klopp has recognised Lovren's 'outstanding service' to the club down the years and doesn't want to stand in his way.

Liverpool fans might question the 'outstanding service' aspect of Klopp's reported reasoning for green-lighting the transfer.

The truth is that Lovren has been lucky to stay on Merseyside for as long as he has done, with the Reds boss boasting some much better centre-back options, like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Question is, will Lovren be replaced? Team Talk added that Liverpool will sign a replacement for the former Southampton star - a £20 million signing six years ago - but time will tell.