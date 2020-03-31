Redknapp hails Liverpool player as best the Premier League's ever seen

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has helped to transform Jurgen Klopp's side's defence since he arrived at Anfield.

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the best Premier League defender ever on Sky Sports.

Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defence since he arrived at Anfield, with his imperious performances being a key reason behind Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success.

Van Dijk has been partnered with the likes of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez this season and he has excelled alongside every single one of his teammates.

The Dutch centre-back is one of the very first names on Liverpool’s teamsheet.

And Redknapp has suggested that Van Dijk is now the best defender ever to play in the Premier League.

“He’s just unbelievable. Probably the best Premier League defender ever. I put Adams, Terrys, Ferdinand, Vidic - but he’s the best I’ve seen.”

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League by a distance this term.

The Reds have only conceded 21 goals in 29 matches, with their back-four individually and collectively having outstanding seasons.

Liverpool’s strong foundation has helped them build up a 25 point lead in the Premier League table, with Klopp’s side well on course to win the title, if play restarts again.