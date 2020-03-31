Is Wireless cancelled? Festival organisers address concern

Lots of events have made big announcements, but is Wireless cancelled?

What we'd give to be back at Finsbury Park listening to great music right about now...

In the face of pandemic, the hopes of many for a perfect summer in 2020 have been dashed thanks to a wide range of festivals announcing cancellations and postponements.

Once Glastonbury announced that they'd be back in 2021 instead, festivalgoers became increasingly pessimistic about other events. Indeed, the likes of Download, Isle of Wight, Parklife and beyond later announced they too would have to call off this year's plans.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson laid down strict guidelines instructing the UK public only to leave the house if absolutely necessary. Notable exceptions are for work (if it cannot be done at home), shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, although this must be done alone or with one member of your household.

Our shared aim is to prevent the virus from spreading to unaffected households, minimising risk and reducing the mighty strain on the NHS and other services.

If you're going to a festival it's good to keep updated, so what's the current situation with Wireless?

Is Wireless cancelled?

No, Wireless is being monitored but has not been cancelled. The event is still set to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Friday, July 3rd 2020.

The event will last all weekend, concluding on Sunday, July 5th 2020.

Over on their website, they have released a statement and update which reads: "At this time, Wireless is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately."

Continued: "We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves. If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at World Health Organisation, UK Government, Public Health England and NHS.

Wireless Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

With the festival still due to take place, it's worth giving the line-up a thorough read through to determine who you want to see.

It's always a shame when you look back and realise you missed seeing someone you really wish you hadn't, so here are a few acts we'd wholeheartedly recommend making sure you see. To make things easier, we've broken up the recommendations into days:

Friday: A$AP Rocky, D-Block Europe, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Tjay,

Saturday: Skepta, Dababy, Burna Boy, Mostack, Aitch, Dojacat, Yinka

Sunday: Meek Mill, AJ Tracey, Mist, Tyla Yaweh, City Girls, Nafe Smallz

Let's hope that it will go ahead without a hitch.

