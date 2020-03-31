Is The Greatest Showman on Disney Plus? How to watch Hugh Jackman flick online

Disney owns 20th Century Fox, the studio which released The Greatest Showman in 2017.

Disney Plus is finally available in the UK, around four months after its launch on the other side of the Atlantic.

Some would say the timing is perfect, coinciding with a period in which many people are either working from home or not at all amid the ongoing global health crisis.

One of the shows some British viewers were hoping to see is The Greatest Showman - which stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, among others - but can they?

Is The Greatest Showman on Disney Plus?

Even though Disney owns 20th Century Fox, the studio which released the film in 2017, The Greatest Showman is not currently available on the streaming service.

A petition to change that has been launched through Change.org, although it has only attracted 28 signatures so far.

Why The Greatest Showman is not on Disney Plus remains to be seen, but it could be down to another company owning its rights, as is the case with Marvel films The Incredible Hulk (Universal Pictures) and Spider-man: Homecoming and Far From Home (both Sony).

It is, though, available to watch on both Youtube and Google Play from £3.49.

The Greatest Showman Cast and songs/soundtrack

As well as Jackman (X-Men) and Efron (High School Musical), The Greatest Showman cast contains Michelle Williams (Shutter Island), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

The musical's most popular songs include This Is Me, From Now On, Rewrite the Stars, Never Enough and The Other Side.

How to get Disney Plus in the UK

Either sign up to Disney Plus online or via the app.

It'll cost either £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the entire year, although you can begin with a seven-day free trial if you're not quite convinced.

As well as Disney, there is content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

And as well as being able to create seven different profiles, subscribers can add ten different devices to their Disney Plus account and stream to four screens at once.