Is IKEA closed today? Read the retail company's statement here

Many places have shut up shop, but is IKEA closed today?

By now, we all understand what we must do to help prevent further spread.

Before Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, he had already assured the British public of the safety measures needed to help remain safe.

In a statement, he outlined that we must only leave the house for work only if absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. In terms of exercise, we were told to limit walks etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

These rules are in place for a very important reason. The aim is to stop the virus from reaching unaffected homes, which in turn will reduce the colossal strain on the NHS.

Gatherings and so forth are being dispersed accordingly, so reasons for leaving the home must really be considered essential. To help ensure this is the case, many businesses have temporarily closed their doors for the safety purposes of both staff and customers.

Are IKEA among the many to follow suit?

Is IKEA closed today?

Yes, IKEA is closed today. This includes all stores across the UK and Ireland.

They posted a statement to their website recently which reads: "As a precautionary measure against the ongoing risk of COVID-19, we have decided that, at 6pm on Friday 20th March, we will temporarily close all the IKEA stores across the UK and Ireland to customers."

However, they note that you can still look access their online range: "You will continue to be able to browse and purchase our range online or through the app, and have our products delivered directly to you. You will also be able to request a contact-free delivery if you prefer. For people with pre-booked kitchen planning appointments, we will be in touch to discuss virtual or remote planning options."

It hasn't been a decision taken lightly, but as they address, it was an important one: "Co-workers are at the heart of the IKEA business and we are committed to supporting them in the best possible way during this complex and fast-evolving situation. We would like to thank our co-workers and partners for their dedication and hard work through these unprecedented times. We look forward to welcoming you back to our stores soon and we thank you for your understanding during these extraordinary circumstances."

2/3 You will continue to be able to browse and purchase our range online or through the app, and have our products delivered directly to you. You will also be able to request a contact-free delivery if you prefer. — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) March 19, 2020

IKEA fans flock to Twitter

While the decision to close the stores temporarily is completely justified, it hasn't stopped their loyal customers missing them.

Let's be honest, we all love a good browse around IKEA; these lot certainly do. Check out a selection of tweets:

I miss ikea — ً (@_scapri) March 31, 2020

IKEA is closed.



IKEA is closed.



— Jody Breeze (@TheJodyBreeze) March 19, 2020

well ikea closed .... guess i’m gonna learn tik tok dances today — sarah help me (@jaclynbee) March 19, 2020

IKEA closed I’m not going to survive this!! — (@MyGirlKelz) March 19, 2020

