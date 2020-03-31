Is Ant Farm on Disney Plus? How to watch American teen sitcom online

A.N.T. Farm initially aired on the Disney Channel.

Disney Plus is finally available in the UK, around four months after its launch on the other side of the Atlantic.

Some would say the timing is perfect, coinciding with a period in which many people are either working from home or not at all amid the ongoing global health crisis.

One of the shows some British viewers were hoping to see is A.N.T Farm, the American teen sitcom which originally aired on the Disney Channel between May 2011 and March 2014.

Its cast includes China Anne McClain (Tyler Perry's House of Payne) as Chyna Parks, Sierra McCormick (Supernatural) as Olive Doyle, Jake Short (Lab Rats: Elite Force) as Fletcher Quimby, Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) as Lexie Reid, Carlon Jeffery (Cloud 9) as Cameron Parks and Aedin Mincks (Ted) as Angus Chestnut.

But will it be available?

Is Ant Farm on Disney Plus?

Yes. According to The Independent, A.N.T. Farm is one of the many shows that will be available to UK viewers on the newly-launched (in this country) channel.

Ant Farm theme song: China Anne McClain and lyrics

The A.N.T. Farm theme song, Exceptional, is performed by none other than China Anne McClain, the actress behind the show's main character Chyna Parks.

The lyrics are as follows:

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo. Whoa! Everybody's got their thing, Something different we all bring Don't you let em' clip your wings, You got it, you got it. We're on fire, and we blaze, in extraordinary ways. Three hundred - sixty five days We got it, we got it! You can dream it, you can be it, If you can feel it, you can believe it! Cause I am, you are, we are: Exceptional. Ex-ceptional. Yeah I am, you are, we are: Exceptional. Ex-ceptional. Oooh, ooh ohh, ooh ohh. Woooooo

How to get Disney Plus in the UK

Either sign up to Disney Plus online or via the app.

It'll cost either £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the entire year, although you can begin with a seven-day free trial if you're not quite convinced.

As well as Disney, there is content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

And as well as being able to create seven different profiles, subscribers can add ten different devices to their Disney Plus account and stream to four screens at once.