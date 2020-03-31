Instagram’s Wedding Song Challenge explained - why people are posting pictures of their first dance!

Married people are reliving the memories of their wedding days over on Instagram during lockdown...

It's not surprising that people are spending more time on social media as the United Kingdom enters its second week of lockdown.

It looks like there might be many more weeks inside like this in store - although the situation is moving rapidly - and people need ways to keep themselves entertained.

For some, that has meant looking back at one of the happiest days of their lives - their wedding - as yet another viral trend has started doing the rounds on Instagram.

But what is the Wedding Song Challenge on Instagram? We've got it explained for you below, with all the information you need to get involved too...

Instagram’s Wedding Song Challenge explained

Basically, people are posting photos and videos of their first dances on Instagram.

It seems to be a way of keeping spirits up and looking back at a time which was happier and also when people could come together and celebrate.

Those days can seem a long way off at a point when many people are isolated but it's important to hold on to them.

People are nominating their fellow married friends to post an image of their first dance either on their story or their main account - and it seems to be spreading a bit of joy!

Get involved with the Wedding Song Challenge

If you're married - you can get involved too!

You don't have to wait to be nominated; all you've got to do is post a photo or video of your first dance on Instagram and tag a number of friends you'd like to see take up the challenge.

Hopefully, seeing reminders of the happiest days of your life for yourself and some friends will lift spirits.

If you're not married already, seeing all of the images going around may put you in the mood to get hitched...