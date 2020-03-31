Incoming Arsenal star William Saliba tipped to emulate Raphael Varane by former coach

Arsenal will welcome William Saliba to the club next season.

Arsenal fans are excited to see William Saliba join the club next season once his final year at Saint-Etienne is complete.

The Gunners signed Saliba last summer before loaning him back to the Ligue 1 club for the season.

Saliba has had a tremendous season for Saint-Etienne and has been talked up by his former youth team coach Fabio Frasconi.

Speaking to Saint-Etienne's official club website, Frasconi compared Saliba to Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

He said: "William will go far, far away. He reminds me of Raphael Varane.

"As a kid, he was already above the lot, technically clean, comfortable with the ball. I had positioned him at the centre-forward position. Evolving in central defence would not have allowed him, in my opinion, to progress.

"I feel a huge sense of pride when I see him play at this level, with this composure, this maturity, this accuracy, this sense of anticipation and this application."

Saliba's outstanding talent syncs with Arsenal's desperate need for a dominant centre-back.

So enthusiasm about what he can bring to the Gunners' next season is rightly sky-high, the only problem is whether he can meet expectations.

Providing there is a level of patience with him, Saliba should do just fine. The comparisons to World Cup winner Varane are a huge compliment, and for Arsenal, he could be worth the wait.