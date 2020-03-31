Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Incoming Arsenal star William Saliba tipped to emulate Raphael Varane by former coach

Dan Coombs
New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal will welcome William Saliba to the club next season.

New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans are excited to see William Saliba join the club next season once his final year at Saint-Etienne is complete.

The Gunners signed Saliba last summer before loaning him back to the Ligue 1 club for the season.

Saliba has had a tremendous season for Saint-Etienne and has been talked up by his former youth team coach Fabio Frasconi.

 

Speaking to Saint-Etienne's official club website, Frasconi compared Saliba to Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

He said: "William will go far, far away. He reminds me of Raphael Varane.

"As a kid, he was already above the lot, technically clean, comfortable with the ball. I had positioned him at the centre-forward position. Evolving in central defence would not have allowed him, in my opinion, to progress.

"I feel a huge sense of pride when I see him play at this level, with this composure, this maturity, this accuracy, this sense of anticipation and this application."

Youssouf Fofana of France, William Saliba of France look on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and USA at Zdzislaw-Krzyszkowiak-Stadion on June 04, 2019...

Saliba's outstanding talent syncs with Arsenal's desperate need for a dominant centre-back.

So enthusiasm about what he can bring to the Gunners' next season is rightly sky-high, the only problem is whether he can meet expectations.

Providing there is a level of patience with him, Saliba should do just fine. The comparisons to World Cup winner Varane are a huge compliment, and for Arsenal, he could be worth the wait.

Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba (R) vies with Monaco's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder during the French L1 football match between AS Saint-Etienne and AS Monaco at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch