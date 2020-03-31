'I'd be gutted', 'Why?': Some Arsenal and Newcastle fans react to new rumour they've heard

Arsenal reportedly want Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman.

Arsenal have one of the Premier League's better goalkeepers between the sticks, but they're still being linked with an addition there.

Bernd Leno has impressed this season, racking up 104 saves this season; only Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka has recorded more.

Leno has been superb for Arsenal, and doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his spot as Mikel Arteta's firs choice, but there could be changes behind the German.

Emiliano Martinez has served as Arsenal's backup this season, but the 27-year-old would be forgiven for seeking first-team action elsewhere.

Now, The Chronicle report that Arsenal are keen to sign Newcastle stopper Freddie Woodman, identifying him as a potential signing once his Swansea City loan comes to an end.

Woodman, 23, has impressed on loan at Swansea this season, and allegedly has no interest in heading back to Newcastle just to sit behind Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Arsenal are interested given that his father Andy is currently Head of Goalkeeping for the Gunners, meaning joining forces would make sense even if Woodman may not get the playing time he wants at Arsenal.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that they would be 'gutted' if Woodman leaves, and are urging the club to keep hold of him as he should be shown a path to first-team football rather than feel like he has to leave.

Arsenal supporters seem confused though, believing that they don't need another goalkeeper right now, and are sick of being linked with Woodman as it happens regularly without it coming to much.

Personally would hate to see us lose Freddie Woodman. Representing England at each level he seems to have great potential and perhaps better placed to challenge Dubravaka for the number 1 spot than Darlow in the coming years #NUFC — NUFCHotSpot (@HotNufc) March 29, 2020

Personally I would give him a long term Contract. Allow him to go back on loan to Swansea for another season or loan him to a team who have been promoted from the championship. Another year of first team football. Then come back in a years time to really challenge Dubravka #nufc — Kevin Nichol (@Kevin_Nichol) March 29, 2020

I’d be gutted to see him go but unless we sell Dubravka I can’t see him becoming our number 1. Personally I’d sell Darlow and have Woodman and Dubravka as our keepers but he doesn’t seem to be up for that so I guess let him go — bigrobnufc (@bigrobnufc) March 29, 2020

Freddie Woodman absolutely MUST be shown he has a path to progress at Newcastle! He is our long term no1! He needs to challenge Dubravka next season #NUFC — Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) March 28, 2020

Rubbish but even if true i wouldnt be bothered in the slightest. Bang average — ollie (@holst24) March 28, 2020

We don’t need a frickin keeper — sP (@MPatel_265) March 28, 2020

Why? We have Leno and Martinez and even Matt Macey in the u23 — Hugo (@hugodeyeetikhe1) March 28, 2020

We do not need goal keepers — Mohamad iraqi (@Mohamadiraqi10) March 28, 2020

We hear this rumour every season. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 28, 2020

He could became our second choice if Martinez leave in the summer, with more opportunities to play in europe. — AFCZul (@zulfikarsenal) March 28, 2020