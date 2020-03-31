Quick links

'I'd be gutted', 'Why?': Some Arsenal and Newcastle fans react to new rumour they've heard

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Arsenal reportedly want Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman.

Freddie Woodman of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Arsenal have one of the Premier League's better goalkeepers between the sticks, but they're still being linked with an addition there.

Bernd Leno has impressed this season, racking up 104 saves this season; only Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka has recorded more.

Leno has been superb for Arsenal, and doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his spot as Mikel Arteta's firs choice, but there could be changes behind the German.

 

Emiliano Martinez has served as Arsenal's backup this season, but the 27-year-old would be forgiven for seeking first-team action elsewhere.

Now, The Chronicle report that Arsenal are keen to sign Newcastle stopper Freddie Woodman, identifying him as a potential signing once his Swansea City loan comes to an end.

Woodman, 23, has impressed on loan at Swansea this season, and allegedly has no interest in heading back to Newcastle just to sit behind Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Arsenal are interested given that his father Andy is currently Head of Goalkeeping for the Gunners, meaning joining forces would make sense even if Woodman may not get the playing time he wants at Arsenal.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that they would be 'gutted' if Woodman leaves, and are urging the club to keep hold of him as he should be shown a path to first-team football rather than feel like he has to leave.

Arsenal supporters seem confused though, believing that they don't need another goalkeeper right now, and are sick of being linked with Woodman as it happens regularly without it coming to much.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

