'I was amazed': £45m man Arsenal have been linked with absolutely stunned Wenger

Arsenal are said to be interested in doing a deal for James Rodriguez with Real Madrid.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may be among the Gunners supporters hoping that James Rodriguez does turn up at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Marca, Arsenal are eager to sign the Colombian star from Real Madrid at the end of the season, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad.

Rodriguez is set to be available for transfer, as he appears to have no future at Madrid.

And Wenger is a huge fan of Rodriguez, who he has admired ever since he burst on to the scene at the 2014 World Cup.

“I know Rodriguez well because he plays in the French Championship for Monaco and I was absolutely amazed by the quality of his games,” Wenger said of the £45 million-rated talent (Defensa).

“For me it was the intelligence of his passing, the suppleness of him and the fluency of his game. It also was the speed of his decision making. The penetrative passes he made were just absolutely fantastic.

“You just wanted to see him have the ball and when you want somebody to have the ball it is always a sign of exceptional quality and he definitely has that.”

Rodriguez certainly would add quality to Arsenal’s attack, but he has, perhaps, failed to kick on as many were expecting after the World Cup in 2014.

Rodriguez earned a big move to Real Madrid on the back of his performances for his country, but he has struggled since a switch to the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez has now been out on loan with Bayern Munich for the past two years, where he has made 67 appearances and scored 15 times.

If the 28-year-old was to sign for Arsenal he could potentially replace Mesut Ozil’s, whose future at the North London club is uncertain.