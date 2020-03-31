'I hear stories': Redknapp claims many managers would struggle with two Liverpool players

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are among the top scorers in the Premier League this term.

Jamie Redknapp has praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for getting Sadio Mane and Mo Salah to work together on Sky Sports.

Mane and Salah have led the goalscoring charts for Liverpool again this year.

The pair have not always had the most harmonious relationship on the pitch, with an incident at Burnley living long in the memory.

Salah refused to pass to Mane when he had a tap in, and the Senegalese international was left fuming with his teammate.

But, in general, Mane and Salah have worked together to help Liverpool.

And Redknapp thinks Klopp deserves great credit, as many other bosses could have found the pair difficult to manage.

“The reason why they are so great is because they have had each other to push each other on,” Redknapp said.

“Although they’re teammates you can see they are individually driven to beat each other.

“You have to congratulate the manager because he’s got them playing together in a team way, whereas some managers might have really struggled.

“I hear stories about some clubs have goalscoring bonuses but they would cause a problem because the players would become selfish, so they would have to offer an assist bonus of the same money.

“But with Jurgen Klopp he manages to get both to play the right way, to work hard for each other and not just think about individual recognition but team.”

Salah’s and Mane’s performances for Liverpool have been a major reason behind their success this term.

The attacking duo have been a constant threat to opposition teams due to their pace on the counter attack.

Salah has 16 Premier League goals for Liverpool so far this term, with Mane netting 14 times in the league - to put them both amongst the top goalscorers in England.