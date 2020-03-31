How to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK: Anticipated sequel overcomes obstacles!

It's the sequel we've been waiting for, so here's how to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK.

Missing the cinema?

Of course you are! With everything going on there are so many changes being made, but a big one for movie lovers is not being able to go and watch a film on the big screen.

Fortunately, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have kept audiences entertained with the release of new titles to tide them over. However, there were so many anticipated films this year that viewers are still desperate to see.

In times like these, we must adapt and overcome, even when it comes to watching films.

One effort that many have been looking forward to for some time now is Trolls World Tour. So, how can we watch it?

How to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK

According to the Radio Times, you can watch Trolls World Tour on the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

It will be available to stream from Friday, April 10th 2020.

This is the same date as the previously proposed cinema release, but with cinemas now being temporarily closed, it's reaching audiences in their own homes - makes sense!

The Metro notes that it will be available on Amazon Prime Video for rental at a price of £15.99 and can be stored for a 48-hour rental period. While this may seem expensive, it's worth considering how much less it is than taking the whole family out to the cinema. With that in mind, it's definitely worth renting.

Anna Kendrick weighs in

Fans of all things Troll will be glad to see the sequel despite cinemas being closed, but what does Anna Kendrick think?

The film's star has tweeted out her opinions [see below tweet], offering support and celebrating the decision: "This makes me [hearts]. I’m so happy we can spread the joy while everyone stays safe... You can see TROLLS WORLD TOUR on its original release date, to rent in your own home. I’ll see you all April 10th!."

Of course, if you've worked hard on a project you'll be glad to see it earn distribution any which way it can.

A number of anticipated efforts will surely meet the same fate. As long as they're seen!

This makes me ❤️



I’m so happy we can spread the joy while everyone stays safe



You can see TROLLS WORLD TOUR on its original release date, to rent in your own home ☺️☺️



I’ll see you all April 10th! https://t.co/1kfXTaGJF4 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 16, 2020

Universal address changes to Trolls World Tour release

As highlighted by the Radio Times, Jeff Shell - boss at Universal - expressed in an earlier statement regarding earlier released: “Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable."

He continued: “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theatres where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”

Now that cinema chains have temporarily shut their doors for an undetermined amount of time, this is music to the ears of film fans everywhere.

