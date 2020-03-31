How to watch old F1 races: TV and online options give fans their Formula One fix

The 2020 F1 season has been stopped before it even got underway so fans are turning to classic races for their F1 fix.

It's safe to say that the 2020 sporting calendar has been turned completely on its head in recent weeks thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Events and fixtures are either being postponed or cancelled and for sports such as Formula 1 and football, the respective seasons have been decimated.

As a result, this has led many fans to turn their attentions back to previous years and to classic seasons of Formula 1.

But just how can F1 fans watch races from seasons gone by?

How to watch old F1 races on Sky

For subscribers to Sky Sports F1, the channel has been re-showing races from the 2019 season in recent days and regularly shows classic races from previous seasons as well.

As of the week commencing March 30th, each day, a full race weekend from the 2019 season is being shown, including practice, qualifying and the race itself.

From mid-morning, up until the late evening, it's non-stop F1 action on Sky Sports F1.

How to watch old F1 YouTube

While there is no new F1, the official Formula One YouTube channel has been airing some classic Grands Prix for free at the weekends.

So far, we've had live streams of the 2016 Brazilian GP and the 2014 Bahrain GP.

However, the full race replays aren't staying on YouTube for long once they've been live-streamed so you'll have to be quick as to not miss out.

It's not known how many more races the F1 YouTube channel will be showing but the next classic race is the 1986 Australian GP which is coming at 8pm on April 1st.

Direct from Formula 1

Of course, fans can also get classic F1 action direct from Formula 1 itself.

Whether that's past season reviews or full race replays from F1 TV, there are plenty of options available.

Season review DVDs have been produced for decades in Formula 1 and there are plenty available on the likes of Amazon although the 2018 and 2019 reviews are a little lower in quality than years prior.

F1 TV is another option that fans can use to watch classic races in full. The streaming service requires a subscription to watch, however, but it does give fans access to a whole swathe of classic F1 from the 1980s up to until 2019.