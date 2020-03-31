How to do the 'Babyface Savage' TikTok dance? Here's a step-by-step tutorial

TikTok users want to know how to do the 'Babyface Savage' dance so we've put together a step-by-step tutorial.

TikTok has seen a significant surge of downloads over the last few weeks following stricter social distancing rules across the world.

Since many people are advised to stay indoors, there have been plenty of users coming up with new challenges, trends and filters.

And the go-to place for video content right now stays TikTok as everyone on the social media app has been obsessed to share their own takes on challenges.

A popular one is the 'Babyface Savage' dance but since it's a quick routine, some have been searching for a proper tutorial.

So, here's how to do the TikTok challenge - step-by-step!

What is the 'Babyface Savage' TikTok dance?

The challenge is a dance video to Bhad Bhabie and Tory Lanez' 2019 song 'Babyface Savage'.

The dance has been on TikTok for some time so it's not the latest buzz on the site. In fact, some early videos go back to last summer.

However, we guess the trend has kept its popularity since the hashtag #babyfacesavage has more than 9 million views at the time of publication.

How do the 'Babyface Savage': Step-by-step tutorial

Here at HITC Entertainment, we've tried to put a tutorial on how to do the first part of the dance challenge.

Step 1: Make a punch in a circular motion and do binoculars with both your hands.

Step 2: Then place your hands down and elevate them back up, pulling your body up. Hit your fists together and cross your hands.

Step 3: Clap your hands and do a patty cake. Run hands over your face and do a fake eating gesture.

Step 4: Roll your arms to both sides, do an X with them and make a cut-throat motion at the end.

For more, you can see a slow-motion tutorial of the full challenge down below.