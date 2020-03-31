How to quickly disconnect Snapchat from the Houseparty app

A guide for how to quickly disconnect your Snapchat profile from your Houseparty account.

Houseparty has been all the buzz since the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying enforcement of lockdown. It was initially praised as a form of entertainment that allowed people to play games while video-chatting, but it has recently been heavily scrutinised for not being safe and for allegedly being hacked. For those of you who wish to disconnect your Snapchat profile for reasons that may or may not pertain to the aforementioned issues, here you'll discover how to quickly disconnect the pair.

As previously mentioned, there have been suggestions that Houseparty isn't safe because of allegations of it having been hacked as well as thanks to a creepy 'porn bombing' trend. With there being other apps you can use to stay in communication with mates and loved ones during self-isolation, you may wish to permanently delete your Houseparty account.

You can find out how to delete your account on Android and iOS by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to disconnect your Snapchat.

How to disconnect Snapchat from Houseparty

It's possible to disconnect your Snapchat account from Houseparty by editing your profile.

When you've opened the Houseparty app, select the smiley face and then click the red gear icon which represents Settings.

Once you've done that, simply choose Edit your profile and here you should find a yellow button which reads Disconnect Snapchat.

All you need to do is press the blindingly yellow button and then follow the on-screen prompts to remove the connection.

Another way to remove Houseparty from Snapchat is by opening the latter app, selecting your profile icon, and then tapping the gear icon for Settings.

When that has been done, select Connected Apps, tap Houseparty, and then select Remove at the very bottom.

EVERYONE THATS DELETED THE HOUSEPARTY APP remember to do this on your snapchat too! Go onto connected apps and remove it there too!! pic.twitter.com/H6uXg8gXOB — ezza x (@erinlakee) March 30, 2020

