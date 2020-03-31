Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'He's gone': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool player has encouraged Kane to leave Spurs

John Verrall
Rio Ferdinand of BT Sport looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Kane has been linked with an exit from Tottenham Hotspur after his comments in midweek.

(L-R) Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur FC, Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Pre-season Friendly match between Real Madrid and Tottenham...

Rio Ferdinand has said to Instagram Live that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been encouraged to leave due to Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

Kane made some concerning comments for Tottenham fans in midweek, when he refused to commit his career to them.

And Ferdinand believes that Kane has seen the progress that Henderson has made at Liverpool, before deciding that he wants out of Hotspur Way.

“He’s looking at Jordan Henderson thinking we were the same two or three years ago, now you’re winning the Champions League and the Premier League, you’ve gone beyond me, I’m not having that,” Ferdinand said.

 

“That’s what I love about Harry Kane. He’s going to be gone, Harry Kane’s gone. That’s it for you Spurs fans.”

Tottenham may not have Champions League football to offer Kane next term, in what would be a major blow to them.

Whether Kane will stick around remains to be seen though, as he is a player who Jose Mourinho will be desperate to keep.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and...

Spurs also are under no pressure to sell their star striker, as he is under contract until 2024.

If interest is to rise in Kane, Tottenham would surely not let him leave on the cheap, and there are very few clubs who could afford the sort of fee Daniel Levy would want for his side’s main goalscorer.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch