'He's gone': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool player has encouraged Kane to leave Spurs

Harry Kane has been linked with an exit from Tottenham Hotspur after his comments in midweek.

Rio Ferdinand has said to Instagram Live that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been encouraged to leave due to Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

Kane made some concerning comments for Tottenham fans in midweek, when he refused to commit his career to them.

And Ferdinand believes that Kane has seen the progress that Henderson has made at Liverpool, before deciding that he wants out of Hotspur Way.

“He’s looking at Jordan Henderson thinking we were the same two or three years ago, now you’re winning the Champions League and the Premier League, you’ve gone beyond me, I’m not having that,” Ferdinand said.

“That’s what I love about Harry Kane. He’s going to be gone, Harry Kane’s gone. That’s it for you Spurs fans.”

Tottenham may not have Champions League football to offer Kane next term, in what would be a major blow to them.

Whether Kane will stick around remains to be seen though, as he is a player who Jose Mourinho will be desperate to keep.

Spurs also are under no pressure to sell their star striker, as he is under contract until 2024.

If interest is to rise in Kane, Tottenham would surely not let him leave on the cheap, and there are very few clubs who could afford the sort of fee Daniel Levy would want for his side’s main goalscorer.