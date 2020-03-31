Has Houseparty been hacked? Here's how to delete your account on Android and iOS!

Lots of people are concerned that Houseparty has really been hacked and are thus looking to permanently delete their account on iOS and Android.

Houseparty has been one of the most downloaded apps since the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown regime. It has recently been praised for entertaining a generation in lockdown, but now there are concerns that it has been hacked and resulted in breaches of profiles on other platforms. If you're concerned about the safety and security of the app, here you'll discover how to delete your account on iOS and Android.

There are lots of apps you can use during quarantine to help ease the woes that come with social distancing. Some of these apps to keep you connected with mates and loved ones during social distancing include the likes of FaceTime and Zoom.

However, although it has been around since 2016, Houseparty has only recently become incredibly popular with people downloading it now more than ever before. But, with there being concerns about it having been hacked, you may wish to delete your account.

Has Houseparty been hacked?

The Houseparty Twitter account has denied allegations that their app has resulted in Netflix and Spotify accounts being hacked.

There have also reportedly been complaints online that the Houseparty app has also resulted in Paypal and eBay accounts being preached, but the app's official Twitter account suggests there is no proof.

In response to the allegations, the app's official Twitter profile has posted a statement saying that all accounts are safe and that the app doesn't collect passwords from other sites.

Per the Business Insider, a spokeswoman for Houseparty has also said that there is no evidence which links the app to the compromised sites, and she additionally stated that people should avoid the common mistake of using the same credentials across multiple platforms.

How to delete your Houseparty account on iOS

You can delete your Houseparty account on iOS by proceeding to the Privacy section of Settings.

Once there, you should see an option to delete your Houseparty account which will be completed by inputting your password.

Unfortunately, it's not so easy to remove yourself from the app over on Android.

How to delete Houseparty account on Android

You cannot delete your Houseparty account through the app on Android.

Multiple Android users have vexed their fury online about not being able to delete their Houseparty account.

Although you cannot remove your profile through the app, you can contact either support@houseparty.com or hello@houseparty.com to request that your profile picture, name, username, email address and phone number all be removed from the service.