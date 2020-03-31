Quick links

Celtic

Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

'Had to be': Leigh Griffiths names striker who scored just eight Celtic goals as his hero

Olly Dawes
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates scoring his third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren at Celtic Park on March 07, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths grew up idolising Derek Riordan.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic celebrates scoring his third goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and St. Mirren at Celtic Park on March 07, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic have had a whole host of top strikers play for them over the years, with fans almost spoiled by the quality of goalscorers at Parkhead.

Henrik Larsson and Mark Viduka are two modern heroes, whilst the likes of Jimmy McGrory, Bobby Lennox, Jimmy Quinn, Stevie Chalmers and Sandy McMahon were goal machines too.

Subscribe

Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard have been Celtic's goal heroes in recent years, but few would really think of Derek Riordan in the same way.

 

Signed from Hibernian in 2006, Riordan had been a star at Easter Road with 64 goals in 146 games, emerging as one of the top talents in Scottish football.

At 23, Riordan was ready for the next step, and joined Celtic in a cut-price deal – but he failed to live up to his billing, scoring just eight goals in 32 games for the Bhoys before returning to Hibs in 2008.

Riordan again impressed with Hibs, but his career fizzled out after a move to China in 2011, and some will feel that Riordan is a case of unfulfilled potential.

Scott Brown and Derek Riordan of Celtic trains at the club training ground ahead of their Champions league match against AC Milan on October 2, 2007 in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Monday, current Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths fielded questions from fans on Instagram, and as noted by The Scottish Sun, he was asked who his footballing idol was when he was growing up.

Griffiths did name Michael Owen as one player he loved, but also named Riordan having grown up as a Hibs fan, with the attacker clearly better remembered at Easter Road than Parkhead.

Griffiths has ended up following in Riordan's footsteps by playing for Hibs and Celtic, but he's having much more success than Riordan – and Griffiths will surely be very proud of that having grown up loving Riordan.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic reacts during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch