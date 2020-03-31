Gedson Fernandes must make most of delay at Tottenham Hotspur

Gedson Fernandes has had a slow start at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur will have known Gedson Fernandes was not going to be a player who could provide an instant boost to their season.

That is why a loan deal of 18 months was agreed, rather than a six month loan.

There will need to be some adjusting to that time frame once football resumes, providing Tottenham like what they see.

Gedson has had a slow start at Spurs so far, and is being eased in by Jose Mourinho.

He has started one game in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

In the Premier League the Benfica owned midfielder has barely figured. He has played a total of 41 minutes, spread across four substitute appearances.

So how can Gedson improve?

Put simply, this break helps. It allows him a greater chance to adjust to life in England off the pitch, in some unwelcome circumstances.

His desire to make it at Spurs will be tested subconsciously too. Is he prepared to dig in and fight to be a success, or does he long to go home to Portugal?

This is a chance for Gedson to bond with his teammates, and really work on his fitness to come back and really impress manager Jose Mourinho.

Having more time in North London can help him, if his desire is really to make it at the club long term.

Perhaps injury returns of the likes of Moussa Sissoko will make his job tougher, but his season was not heading in a positive way before the break.

This just gives him a little chance to reset, and come back even stronger.