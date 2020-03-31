Quick links

Gedson Fernandes must make most of delay at Tottenham Hotspur

Dan Coombs
Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.
Gedson Fernandes has had a slow start at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur will have known Gedson Fernandes was not going to be a player who could provide an instant boost to their season.

That is why a loan deal of 18 months was agreed, rather than a six month loan.

There will need to be some adjusting to that time frame once football resumes, providing Tottenham like what they see.

Gedson has had a slow start at Spurs so far, and is being eased in by Jose Mourinho.

 

He has started one game in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

In the Premier League the Benfica owned midfielder has barely figured. He has played a total of 41 minutes, spread across four substitute appearances.

So how can Gedson improve? 

Put simply, this break helps. It allows him a greater chance to adjust to life in England off the pitch, in some unwelcome circumstances.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball under pressure from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

His desire to make it at Spurs will be tested subconsciously too. Is he prepared to dig in and fight to be a success, or does he long to go home to Portugal?

This is a chance for Gedson to bond with his teammates, and really work on his fitness to come back and really impress manager Jose Mourinho.

Having more time in North London can help him, if his desire is really to make it at the club long term.

Perhaps injury returns of the likes of Moussa Sissoko will make his job tougher, but his season was not heading in a positive way before the break.

This just gives him a little chance to reset, and come back even stronger.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Wednesday 5th February 2020.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

