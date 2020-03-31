'Probably the best young kid': Ferdinand sends warning to reported Liverpool target

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on his personal Instagram account that he doesn't want reported Liverpool target, Jadon Sancho, to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The former Premier League winner thinks Dembele, who was also a young prospect at Dortmund, has struggled at Barcelona and he doesn't want Sancho making the wrong move and the same mistake.

ESPN have previously claimed that Liverpool are keen on Sancho's services, with the England international scoring or assisting 36 goals in Germany this season.

Nonetheless, during an Instagram Live chat with his followers, Ferdinand raved about Sancho as perhaps 'the best young kid' in world football.

"Jadon Sancho, young English player, flying and probably the best young kid in the world, at the moment, or one of the best," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "He has been unbelievable.

"He is a player of huge, huge potential. Dembele, who was at Dortmund before and went to Barcelona, he was probably thought of in a similar fashion. Then he went for massive money and it's not quite worked out yet at Barcelona.

"And that's what I don't want to see happen with Jadon. I want to see Jadon go to a team where he is going to play, for starters. He is going to have a team, manager and management staff, who can help him improve."

The Reds already have a pretty dominant and proven front three in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

For Sancho to dislodge them from the starting XI at Anfield would be difficult despite his huge success at Dortmund and with England.

Therefore, it has to be questioned how Sancho would be used by Jurgen Klopp if he were to ever make the switch to Anfield.