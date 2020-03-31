Fairytale Leeds transfer may genuinely have legs

James Milner began his career with Leeds United and could a return be on the cards?

Earlier this season, Leeds United fans would bombard James Milner with pleas to return to Elland Road whenever he posted something on Twitter.

Milner, who began his career at Elland Road, was due to be available on a free transfer at the end of this season.

But Liverpool seemed to put paid to Leeds' hopes of a fairytale return to West Yorkshire by giving him a one-year extension.

However, Whites fans shouldn't be so sure that it won't happen, despite the new contract.

That's because Liverpool have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Layvin Kurzawa this summer.

Kurzawa is a left-back, and these days so is Milner. Jurgen Klopp has more than enough midfield options, so the 34-year-old often appears in that role when Andy Robertson is absent.

But if Kurzawa moves to Anfield then the truth is that Klopp's need for Milner is going to be reduced even more and there's just no sense at all in staying on Merseyside.

This is where Leeds come in because if Milner - who left United in 2004 - decides that he wants to leave the reigning European champions, he might well be attracted by the idea of closing the loop and re-joining the Whites.

In fact, he wrote this in his book last year, as quoted by The Express: "If my time at Liverpool came to an end and I was going to go somewhere else and Leeds were one of the clubs that were interested in me, then that would be a very exciting option for all the reasons I mention.”

If Kurzawa winds up joining the Reds, Milner going back to Leeds genuinely has legs.