Ex-Celtic man thinks Bhoys star would handle Newcastle move, would be 'incredible' from Lawwell

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted at Newcastle United.

Ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson has told The Scottish Sun that he thinks Odsonne Edouard would be able to handle playing for Newcastle United.

The French attacker has really stepped up as Moussa Dembele's replacement over the last 18 months, proving Celtic right for spending £9million on him in 2018.

Edouard showed glimpses in his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain, but breaking their transfer record to sign him was still seen as something of a gamble.

This season, Edouard has been in sensational form. He's smashed 27 goals and 19 assists for Celtic this season, registering a ratio of around a goal contribution a game.

On the international stage, Edouard has hit 11 goals in six games for the France Under-21's, and it's no great shock that he's now a wanted man as a result.

The Daily Star claim that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce now wants to sign Edouard ahead of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with Celtic potentially seeking around £30million.

Now, ex-Celtic full back Wilson has suggested that Edouard would handle the move to Newcastle well, believing that playing under their fan base wouldn't faze him.

Wilson added that signing Edouard for £9million and selling him for £30million would be 'incredible' business from Peter Lawwell and Celtic, praising the way their model has worked, even if it means losing a top player.

“There’s no doubt that Newcastle is a huge club with a huge fanatical fan base,” said Wilson. “I don’t think that would faze him in anyway and I think he could handle the level of where Newcastle are playing just now. Whether it’s the right move for him just now, it’s very difficult to say. He’s been exceptional over the last few years.”

“If the money is right, it’s a big decision for Celtic and Peter Lawwell. Their model has worked so well in recent years and if clubs are willing to pay £30m, the model works again. You spend £9m on someone and sell them for £30m two years down the line. It’s an incredible piece of business,” he added.