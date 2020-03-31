Quick links

Liverpool

'Embarrassing': Some Liverpool fans blast Tottenham player for his comments

Amir Mir
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table with football across the country halted because of the global health pandemic.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool chases the ball ahead of Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019...

Liverpool fans have hit back at Harry Kane after he suggested that this current Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be finished by the end of June, as he told Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live.

The current global health pandemic has put football at a standstill, with Liverpool sitting top of England's top-flight and only two wins away from becoming champions for the first time in 30 years. 

 

There have been a lot of suggestions flying around about should happen to this current campaign and any decision made will have an impact on the Merseyside giants. 

But Kane's comments haven't sat well with the Liverpool fans, who have pointed towards Tottenham's poor season as a reason behind what he has had to say because it's unlikely they will secure Champions League football for next term. 

It has to be questioned whether Kane would have made those comments had Spurs been sitting in a Champions League place, or even top of the league like Liverpool.

Flag showing the face of Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020...

Their fans feel that is seemingly the case here as they made their feelings clear towards the England man.

As things stand, the Premier League will do everything in its power to try and finish the current season, but no-one yet knows when life will return to normal with the whole country on lockdown. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Kane's comments: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch