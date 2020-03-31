'Embarrassing': Some Liverpool fans blast Tottenham player for his comments

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table with football across the country halted because of the global health pandemic.

Liverpool fans have hit back at Harry Kane after he suggested that this current Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be finished by the end of June, as he told Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live.

The current global health pandemic has put football at a standstill, with Liverpool sitting top of England's top-flight and only two wins away from becoming champions for the first time in 30 years.

There have been a lot of suggestions flying around about should happen to this current campaign and any decision made will have an impact on the Merseyside giants.

But Kane's comments haven't sat well with the Liverpool fans, who have pointed towards Tottenham's poor season as a reason behind what he has had to say because it's unlikely they will secure Champions League football for next term.

It has to be questioned whether Kane would have made those comments had Spurs been sitting in a Champions League place, or even top of the league like Liverpool.

Their fans feel that is seemingly the case here as they made their feelings clear towards the England man.

As things stand, the Premier League will do everything in its power to try and finish the current season, but no-one yet knows when life will return to normal with the whole country on lockdown.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Kane's comments:

Not that he has an underlying reason with Spurs currently having no chance of CL next season — Mark Burrell (@MarkBurrell4) March 30, 2020

Another player whos team has massively underachieved and trying to be an influence. Embarrassing — The Southern Kop (@KopSouthern) March 30, 2020

Bet if he was top scorer he would want it to carry on. — Ian Kelly (@Ian_Kelly1988) March 30, 2020

Well if Kane has weighed in I guess it's decided then... — Tyler Sox (@mrsox87) March 30, 2020

Jealous he is simple as — Michael Davies (@michaelvicky27) March 30, 2020

Just tell him all his goals from the season are wiped as well — Derek Westerside (@dwesterside) March 30, 2020