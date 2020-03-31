Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Don't let us dream': Some Spurs fans so excited over transfer report

John Verrall
Youcef Atal of Algeria during the International Friendly match between Algeria v Colombia at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 15, 2019 in Lille France
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to bring in Youcef Atal from Nice this summer.

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal celebrates afte scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nice (OGCN) and Strasbourg (RCSA) on March 3, 2019, at the Allianz Riviera...

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that rumours that they are keen on Youcef Atal are true.

Le Foot claim that Spurs are ‘very interested’ in snapping up the full-back this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his side’s defence.

 

Atal is currently at Nice, and he has become regarded as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.

Tottenham now want to bring him to the Premier League, and Spurs fans would be very keen to see the Algerian brought to Hotspur Way. 

Tottenham have had issues at right-back this term, so the signing of Atal could seriously improve Mourinho’s side.

Serge Aurier has been Tottenham’s first choice on the right-hand side of defence since Mourinho took charge, but he has not proven reliable.

Atal’s main strength, like Aurier’s, lies in his ability to get forward - but he is more comfortable defensively than the current Tottenham man.

The only concern for Spurs with the deal is that Atal has missed most this season with injury, and it remains to be seen what level he will be able to return to.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch