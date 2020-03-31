'Don't let us dream': Some Spurs fans so excited over transfer report

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to bring in Youcef Atal from Nice this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that rumours that they are keen on Youcef Atal are true.

Le Foot claim that Spurs are ‘very interested’ in snapping up the full-back this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his side’s defence.

Atal is currently at Nice, and he has become regarded as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.

Tottenham now want to bring him to the Premier League, and Spurs fans would be very keen to see the Algerian brought to Hotspur Way.

Tottenham have had issues at right-back this term, so the signing of Atal could seriously improve Mourinho’s side.

Serge Aurier has been Tottenham’s first choice on the right-hand side of defence since Mourinho took charge, but he has not proven reliable.

Atal’s main strength, like Aurier’s, lies in his ability to get forward - but he is more comfortable defensively than the current Tottenham man.

The only concern for Spurs with the deal is that Atal has missed most this season with injury, and it remains to be seen what level he will be able to return to.