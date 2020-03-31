'West Ham do your thing': Some Everton fans react to rumour about £20m attacker

Theo Walcott's time at Everton could potentially be coming to an end.

Everton fans on Twitter are not surprised by the rumours that Theo Walcott is free to leave the club as they admitted that he simply hasn't been good enough.

The Mirror (March 29, page 77) has claimed that Walcott will be up for grabs when the summer transfer window re-opens, with the attacker not winning over the thoughts of his new boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Walcott made a move to Goodison Park during the January window of 2018 when the Merseyside club paid Arsenal £20 million for his services [BBC Sport].

It has been another season of struggle for the Toffees, whose fans feel that amid the Walcott rumours there are perhaps other players who should move before him.

One fan even tipped West Ham to sign him given that he has now seemingly become available, as many agreed that it just hasn't worked out for him.

Walcott will always have the tag of someone who perhaps never fulfilled his potential during his career despite bursting onto the scene as a much sought-after teenager.

Whilst the goals did come for the versatile attacker and the FA Cup trophies, he seemingly hasn't reached the levels of someone who could have gone right to the top and won the lot.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Walcott rumours:

Sigurdsson should be the first out the door. I’d accept as little as £5m for him. Biggest waste of money in our history surely. — Ryan Mark (@ryanmh1985) March 29, 2020

Got contract run down written all over it — Jeremy Beadle’s hand (@beadle_hand) March 29, 2020

Hes not great but theres other players id be selling before him, we're short on right wing options as it is and he'd still do a job as a backup or off the bench — ⁷ (@H_OwensRA7) March 29, 2020

Need to replace him with a fast young winger to freshen up the choices we have on the wings. Someone like Deulofeu was when we got him from Barca — Adam (@adxm1878) March 29, 2020

We shouldn’t hold our breath — gibbo78 (@gibbo59921397) March 29, 2020

He is very nearly a great player and has been since he was 17! — Ken Pickard (@jockwink) March 29, 2020

West Ham do your thing — Gary G (@BigGeeEFC1980) March 29, 2020