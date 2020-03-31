Quick links

Everton

'West Ham do your thing': Some Everton fans react to rumour about £20m attacker

Amir Mir
Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Theo Walcott's time at Everton could potentially be coming to an end.

Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Everton fans on Twitter are not surprised by the rumours that Theo Walcott is free to leave the club as they admitted that he simply hasn't been good enough. 

The Mirror (March 29, page 77) has claimed that Walcott will be up for grabs when the summer transfer window re-opens, with the attacker not winning over the thoughts of his new boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

 

Walcott made a move to Goodison Park during the January window of 2018 when the Merseyside club paid Arsenal £20 million for his services [BBC Sport]

It has been another season of struggle for the Toffees, whose fans feel that amid the Walcott rumours there are perhaps other players who should move before him.

One fan even tipped West Ham to sign him given that he has now seemingly become available, as many agreed that it just hasn't worked out for him.

Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United tackles Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Walcott will always have the tag of someone who perhaps never fulfilled his potential during his career despite bursting onto the scene as a much sought-after teenager.  

Whilst the goals did come for the versatile attacker and the FA Cup trophies, he seemingly hasn't reached the levels of someone who could have gone right to the top and won the lot.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to the Walcott rumours: 

