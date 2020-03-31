'You need to play': Former boss thinks Liverpool player should seal Anfield exit

Jurgen Klopp has handed ex-Southampton captain Adam Lallana just three Premier League starts all season - is he on his way back to St Mary's?

Adam Lallana has been backed to leave Premier League leaders Liverpool this summer by his former Southampton manger Nigel Adkins, speaking to Sky Sports News (31 March, 10.30pm).

As it stands, an experienced England international is due to become a free agent on July 1, although there is a very real chance that his rapidly expiring contract could be extended by a week or two with the current campaign on hold due to the ongoing global health pandemic.

Either way, it seems only a matter of time before Lallana finds himself without a club, though he should not struggle to find employment over the summer months.

The Express reports that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are among his suitors. Southampton, meanwhile, would jump at the chance to re-sign a former captain they sold for £25 million six years ago.

And Adkins, who handed Lallana his Premier League debut at St Mary’s in 2012, believes that Lallana simply has to start playing week in, week out again after years of warming the bench on Merseyside.

“He’s been out of the squad a lot, he’s only a fringe player at Liverpool now which is a shame,” said man who was replaced at Southampton by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

“You’ve only got a short career and you need to play. It doesn’t matter where he goes, for me. He’s exciting to watch, he’s a good player and he’s a smashing young man with all the morals and values in life.

“I’d love to just see him playing regularly again.”

Lallana has started just three Premier League games all season under Jurgen Klopp but he has been handed plenty of opportunities in the cup competitions, impressing with his trademark tendency to control the tempo of the game form the heart of midfield.

Reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham show that Lallana still has a lot to offer at the top level. Though, after losing his place at Liverpool, surely joining a team where he would be guaranteed a place in the first XI should be his top priority.