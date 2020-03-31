Quick links

Liverpool

Southampton

Premier League

'You need to play': Former boss thinks Liverpool player should seal Anfield exit

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp has handed ex-Southampton captain Adam Lallana just three Premier League starts all season - is he on his way back to St Mary's?

Adam Lallana of Liverpool reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Adam Lallana has been backed to leave Premier League leaders Liverpool this summer by his former Southampton manger Nigel Adkins, speaking to Sky Sports News (31 March, 10.30pm).

As it stands, an experienced England international is due to become a free agent on July 1, although there is a very real chance that his rapidly expiring contract could be extended by a week or two with the current campaign on hold due to the ongoing global health pandemic.

 

Either way, it seems only a matter of time before Lallana finds himself without a club, though he should not struggle to find employment over the summer months.

The Express reports that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are among his suitors. Southampton, meanwhile, would jump at the chance to re-sign a former captain they sold for £25 million six years ago.

And Adkins, who handed Lallana his Premier League debut at St Mary’s in 2012, believes that Lallana simply has to start playing week in, week out again after years of warming the bench on Merseyside.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

“He’s been out of the squad a lot, he’s only a fringe player at Liverpool now which is a shame,” said man who was replaced at Southampton by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

“You’ve only got a short career and you need to play. It doesn’t matter where he goes, for me. He’s exciting to watch, he’s a good player and he’s a smashing young man with all the morals and values in life.

“I’d love to just see him playing regularly again.”

Lallana has started just three Premier League games all season under Jurgen Klopp but he has been handed plenty of opportunities in the cup competitions, impressing with his trademark tendency to control the tempo of the game form the heart of midfield.

Reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham show that Lallana still has a lot to offer at the top level. Though, after losing his place at Liverpool, surely joining a team where he would be guaranteed a place in the first XI should be his top priority.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana of Liverpool with Lucas Digne of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch