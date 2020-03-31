West Ham reportedly want £20m man Bilic called a 'very good player'

West Ham United could reportedly offer Liverpool's Dejan Lovren a new Premier League challenge but will he leave Jurgen Klopp for David Moyes?

Dejan Lovren will be a Champions League and Premier League winner when he packs his bags and bids farewell to Liverpool in the summer.

But, in the eyes of many, the Croatian centre-back will always be tainted for those high-profile errors rather than the medals around his neck.

Lovren has never been the most popular member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the criticism reached its peak in October 2017 when Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat away at a thrilling Tottenham Hotspur side.

The Reds were thumped 4-1 on North London and Lovren, dejected, disillusioned, was hauled off on the hour.

His own personal nightmare was only just getting started, however, with the social media sharks tearing chunks out of the defender’s confidence and reputation before Slaven Bilic braved those choppy waters to come to his rescue.

“I’m very, very disappointed with the treatment he has received,” the fellow Croatian, who was then in charge of West Ham United, told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s a very good player. He’s more than a centre-back. He never hides on the pitch. He’s always there. Lovren’s a really good lad, an honest lad. He never asks for any excuses.”

Flash forward to the present day and it is West Ham themselves who could offer Lovren a fresh start (TEAMtalk).

The 30-year-old appears to have his heart set on London with the Hammers battling Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace for the signature of an experienced £20 million centre-half.

Bilic is long gone at the London Stadium but this is a move one of Lovren’s biggest supporters would surely give his backing to.

And he himself says Lovren is not the most consistent of centre-halves but, when it comes to attitude and application, there are few better.