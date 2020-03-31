'Underrated; stays 100%': Fans don't want £10m man to leave for Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly keen to raid Premier League Burnley for both Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

There are a few things Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady have in common.

Both are Irish internationals. Both are among Burnley’s biggest ever signings. Both are out of contract in the summer. And both, according to TEAMtalk, are on the radar of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

But, beyond all the similarities, the 2019/20 season could hardly have been much more different Hendrick and Brady. The former remains a key part of Sean Dyche’s plans with 22 Premier League starts to his name.

The latter, however, has been included in the first XI on just five occasions with a series of injuries and the emergence of Dwight McNeil leaving Brady, once one of the top-flight’s most gifted set-piece specialists, slipping down the pecking order.

And it seems that the opinion among many Burnley fans is that, while Hendrick still has a lot left to offer at Turf Moor, the time has come for Brady to pack his bags and swap Lancashire for Neil Lennon.

A £10 million signing from Derby in 2016, Hendrick is a reliable, versatile operator who, while not the prolific, dynamic midfielder he had threatened to become at Pride Park, is still good for a goal or two.

Brady’s time has run out, it seems. But the clock is still ticking on Hendrick’s Burnley career.

Keep - he’s underrated by so many fans ‍♂️JBG may never be fit enough again - Hendrick is a versatile midfielder and one we’d struggle to replace — Sam (@samBFC442) March 31, 2020

Hendrick stays Brady goes — Ash (@BrownhillSZN) March 30, 2020

I'd be happy to see Hendrick stay. He's proven himself to be a good squad player, works hard for the team, good engine, can play multiple positions. Good option to have to cover injuries.

Happy to see Brady go. Can't stay fit. Struggled with consistency. No pace. — Christopher Brown (@Chris_B_91) March 30, 2020

Exactly hendrick needs to stay but robbie can afford to be gone he never plays and takes a decent wage. I’d personally go for orsic he was rumoured to go to West Brom so surely we can get him — Burnley.Legacy (@LegacyBurnley) March 30, 2020

Noooo not Hendrick, Robbie yeah to injury prone and hit and miss — EmWills (@emluwa) March 30, 2020

Hendrick stays, 100%. He's very useful and an underrated member of the squad. We have decisions to make where wingers are concerned. Hendrick has probably played more games out wide than Lennon, JBG and Brady in the last 12 months and that says everything. Lennon and Brady to go? — Jonny Lupton (@jlup1980) March 30, 2020

I think we'd miss Hendrick if he went. Brady no problem get shut — Groove (@daveryder75) March 30, 2020