'Underrated; stays 100%': Fans don't want £10m man to leave for Celtic

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly keen to raid Premier League Burnley for both Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

Jeff Hendrick (13) of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 29th February 2020.

There are a few things Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady have in common.

Both are Irish internationals. Both are among Burnley’s biggest ever signings. Both are out of contract in the summer. And both, according to TEAMtalk, are on the radar of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

But, beyond all the similarities, the 2019/20 season could hardly have been much more different Hendrick and Brady. The former remains a key part of Sean Dyche’s plans with 22 Premier League starts to his name.

The latter, however, has been included in the first XI on just five occasions with a series of injuries and the emergence of Dwight McNeil leaving Brady, once one of the top-flight’s most gifted set-piece specialists, slipping down the pecking order.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

And it seems that the opinion among many Burnley fans is that, while Hendrick still has a lot left to offer at Turf Moor, the time has come for Brady to pack his bags and swap Lancashire for Neil Lennon.

A £10 million signing from Derby in 2016, Hendrick is a reliable, versatile operator who, while not the prolific, dynamic midfielder he had threatened to become at Pride Park, is still good for a goal or two.

Brady’s time has run out, it seems. But the clock is still ticking on Hendrick’s Burnley career.

Jeff Hendrick of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

