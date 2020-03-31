Report shares how Rodgers feels about re-signing his 'fantastic' talent for Leicester

Could the Premier League welcome Philippe Coutinho back? Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reporteldy want Barcelona's La Liga misfit.

Brendan Rodgers is fully aware that Leicester City’s ambitious bid to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona will hit a brick wall unless a loan deal can be agreed with the La Liga champions, according to Sport.

Few at Liverpool would have dreamed to think that, just two years after they accepted a £142 million from Barcelona, their former Brazilian superstar would be on the radar of Leicester heading into the summer of 2020.

And while the prospect of Coutinho linking up with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and co at the King Power looks rather pie in the sky, the presence of one Brendan Rodgers on the touchline makes even the impossible look, well, possible.

According to Sport, Rodgers is dreaming of a deal that would leave the whole of European football stunned. But Barcelona would have to agree to loan Coutinho out again if he wants to reunite with one of the Premier League’s most respected tacticians in the Midlands.

The Samba star has spent the last nine months at Bayern Munich thanks to a temporary deal agreed last summer and, with the Bundesliga champions unlikely to trigger their eye-watering option-to-buy clause, Barca have a decision to make.

Do they look to cash in on Coutinho this summer, knowing that his market value has declined considerably? Or do they send him back to the Premier League on loan in the hope that a reunion with Rodgers will release that mercurial talent once again.

"He's a brilliant young player, a fantastic young player,” Rodgers told the Star in 2014. "I've got no qualms about him, he's a big, big talent. He has lit up the Premier League since he came to the club.”