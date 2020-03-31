Quick links

Leicester City

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Report shares how Rodgers feels about re-signing his 'fantastic' talent for Leicester

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on February 12, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could the Premier League welcome Philippe Coutinho back? Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reporteldy want Barcelona's La Liga misfit.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the DFB Cup round of sixteen match between FC Bayern Muenchen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on February 5, 2020 in Munich,...

Brendan Rodgers is fully aware that Leicester City’s ambitious bid to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona will hit a brick wall unless a loan deal can be agreed with the La Liga champions, according to Sport.

Few at Liverpool would have dreamed to think that, just two years after they accepted a £142 million from Barcelona, their former Brazilian superstar would be on the radar of Leicester heading into the summer of 2020.

 

And while the prospect of Coutinho linking up with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and co at the King Power looks rather pie in the sky, the presence of one Brendan Rodgers on the touchline makes even the impossible look, well, possible.

According to Sport, Rodgers is dreaming of a deal that would leave the whole of European football stunned. But Barcelona would have to agree to loan Coutinho out again if he wants to reunite with one of the Premier League’s most respected tacticians in the Midlands.

The Samba star has spent the last nine months at Bayern Munich thanks to a temporary deal agreed last summer and, with the Bundesliga champions unlikely to trigger their eye-watering option-to-buy clause, Barca have a decision to make.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2019...

Do they look to cash in on Coutinho this summer, knowing that his market value has declined considerably? Or do they send him back to the Premier League on loan in the hope that a reunion with Rodgers will release that mercurial talent once again.

"He's a brilliant young player, a fantastic young player,” Rodgers told the Star in 2014. "I've got no qualms about him, he's a big, big talent. He has lit up the Premier League since he came to the club.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool shows his appreciation to Philippe Coutinho at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch