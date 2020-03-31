Report provides update on QSI's Leeds takeover and potential £120m deal

Leeds United are top of the Championship and dreaming of the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa but will Nasser Al-Khelaifi be at the helm soon?

Qatari Sports Investment appear to be closing in on their much-mooted takeover of Leeds United with 90Min reporting that Andrea Radrizzani is nearing a £120 million agreement with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khalaifi.

Since Al-Khelaifi became the head honcho of Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, the Ligue 1 giants have lifted the French top-flight title six times as part of an unprecedented period of dominance, all the while signing some of the world’s top stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

No wonder there is considerable excitement in West Yorkshire about Al-Khelaifi’s potential involvement in Leeds.

90Min claims that QSI have chosen to invest in English football’s sleeping giant over a number of Premier League sides - a reflection of the size, stature and potential of a club who have spent the last 16 years in the second and third tiers.

The report adds that QSI believe they can drag Leeds back to the very top of the domestic game with an initial £120 million deal understood to be very much on the cards.

it remains to be seen what sort of role Radrizzani, who has helped transform Leeds from a mid-table side into the Championship leaders since replacing the unpopular Massimo Cellino at Elland Road, would have in this shiny new era.

In truth, it is an exciting time to be a Leeds fan regardless of whether the takeover happens or not. In Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites have one of the world’s top coaches running things from the touchline and getting fans dreaming of glory again.