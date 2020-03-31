Report: Liverpool want to sign £20m league champion on a free transfer

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could reportedly lure Layvin Kurzawa to the Premier League after another Ligue 1 title triumph at PSG.

Liverpool has emerged as a potential destination for Layvin Kurzawa when the Paris Saint-Germain defender becomes a free agent in the summer, according to Sport.

While the France international left-back has not exactly lived up to those lofty expectations which followed his £20 million move to PSG from Monaco, he can still leave the Parc des Princes with his head held high despite the weight of all those medals around his neck.

Kurzawa has lifted three Ligue 1 titles (a tally which will rise to four if or when the 2019/20 season can be completed), alongside a trio of Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies, not to mention a further four French Super Cup triumphs.

It is that silver-coated CV which might have caught the eye of a Liverpool side hoping to establish themselves as the dominant force of English football once again.

Sport claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have joined Barcelona and Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race for Kurzawa’s signature.

At 27, he hasn’t even reached the prime of his career, making the 13-capped international a risk worth waking for a number of clubs across the continent.

Liverpool after all aren’t exactly overloaded with options at left-back. Andy Robertson is arguably the finest in his position anywhere in world football but the fact that the first-choice back-up remains 34-year-old midfielder James Milner highlights a potential weak link in Klopp’s squad.

Kurzawa’s arrival wouldn’t go down too well with 19-year-old Yasser Larouci though, as the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury Town showed, he still has a lot to learn before he can become a permanent member of Liverpool’s first-team squad.