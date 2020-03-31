Report: Aston Villa reject approach from Premier League rivals for key player

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are facing up to the prospect of losing Jack Grealish with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to sign him for Manchester United.

Aston Villa have rejected a proposal from Manchester United for Jack Grealish, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Regardless of whether Dean Smith’s side succumb to relegation or whether they manage to pull off a Houdini-esque act of escapology over the final few games of the 2019/20 season, keeping hold of their influential skipper may prove to be beyond their means.

A boyhood fanatic who is living the dream right now, Grealish has risen through the ranks at Villa Park to become the club’s influential captain.

But a summer exit feels all-but inevitable with the 24-year-old quickly outgrowing life towards the bottom of the Premier League.

The MEN reports that Grealish has emerged as one of Manchester United’s top summer targets though the Old Trafford giants have seen an initial offer turned down by Aston Villa.

You can bet your bottom dollar that United are not going to give up this early, however, with the 24-year-old resembling something of a poster-boy signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exciting young side.

If United can coax that mercurial talent out of Paul Pogba, while combining Grealish with the world class talent that is Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer will have a midfield capable of rivalling any in the Premier League – including that of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Goal recently reported that Villa would not stand in Grealish’s way if one of Europe’s biggest clubs came calling, with the man himself house-hunting in the north west.