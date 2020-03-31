'Natural talent': West Ham youngster says reserve player is the club's biggest prospect

David Moyes will surely give consideration to handing Oxford United loanee Nathan Holland a Premier League chance at West Ham next season.

Nathan Holland is the most naturally talented footballer in West Ham United’s academy, fellow reserve Emmanuel Longelo has told the Hammers’ official website.

Everton’s loss might just be West Ham’s gain.

In January 2017, one Premier League outfit raided another for one of the most exciting young attackers on English shores.

And while Holland has made just a handful of first-team appearances in the claret and blue shirt, the 21-year-old could be in line for a place in David Moyes’ plans sooner rather than later.

The Scot is expected to hand an opportunity to both Grady Diangana and Josh Cullen next season and Holland, who has made a real impression since joining Oxford United on loan two months ago, could follow in their footsteps.

"Nathan Holland probably has the most natural talent (among West Ham’s youngsters),” 19-year-old Longelo says.

“Come on, you’ve all seen him, right? I’m lucky that I don’t come up against him all that much because we both play down the left, but when we do come up against each other I like to think I can try and match him.”

Holland certainly took his chance during February’s televised FA Cup fourth round clash against Newcastle United, firing a stunning volley into the net to take a brilliant game into extra time.

And Felipe Anderson, the big-money Brazilian who has struggled for consistency in recent months, should be wary of letting complacency set in when the season resumes.

With Diangana and Holland honing their considerable talents out on loan, there should be more competition then ever for the left-wing role soon.