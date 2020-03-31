Could Leeds push 23-year-old towards Rangers by landing teen target?

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Marco Carnesecchi from Serie A outfit Atalanta but does this mean Kamil Miazek will move to Ibrox?

Kamil Miazek is at that awkward age.

In August, the Leeds United goalkeeper will turn 24. As a result, he will very soon be too old for the under-23 football he has played almost solely since moving to Elland Road from Poland three years ago,

With Illan Meslier establishing himself as a proven Championship goalkeeper during Kiko Casilla’s absence, there is a growing feeling that another of Victor Orta’s signings has missed the boat.

Subscribe

Elia Caprile, the January addition from Chievo Verona, appears to have been promoted to number two already.

And with TuttoB reporting that Leeds are keen to land another exciting Italian goalkeeper, Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, Miazek looks to be heading for the exit with his contract expiring in the summer.

But that does not mean that the one-time Feyenoord youngster will have to pack his bags and leave for the continent in search of first-team football. Goal reported that Miazek had opened talks over a move to Rangers in January and it appears that all the stars are aligning.

While Leeds are trying to add another goalkeeper, Rangers will lose one when Wes Foderingham becomes a free agent. Allan McGregor, meanwhile, will be 39 this time next year and even Mr Evergreen cannot go on forever.

While the door at Leeds is closing for Miazek, Rangers could be about to open a window.