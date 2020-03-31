Quick links

Leeds United

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Could Leeds push 23-year-old towards Rangers by landing teen target?

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Marco Carnesecchi from Serie A outfit Atalanta but does this mean Kamil Miazek will move to Ibrox?

Kamil Miazek of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Kamil Miazek is at that awkward age.

In August, the Leeds United goalkeeper will turn 24. As a result, he will very soon be too old for the under-23 football he has played almost solely since moving to Elland Road from Poland three years ago,

With Illan Meslier establishing himself as a proven Championship goalkeeper during Kiko Casilla’s absence, there is a growing feeling that another of Victor Orta’s signings has missed the boat.

Subscribe

 

Elia Caprile, the January addition from Chievo Verona, appears to have been promoted to number two already.

And with TuttoB reporting that Leeds are keen to land another exciting Italian goalkeeper, Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, Miazek looks to be heading for the exit with his contract expiring in the summer.

goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi of Italy looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

But that does not mean that the one-time Feyenoord youngster will have to pack his bags and leave for the continent in search of first-team football. Goal reported that Miazek had opened talks over a move to Rangers in January and it appears that all the stars are aligning.

While Leeds are trying to add another goalkeeper, Rangers will lose one when Wes Foderingham becomes a free agent. Allan McGregor, meanwhile, will be 39 this time next year and even Mr Evergreen cannot go on forever.

While the door at Leeds is closing for Miazek, Rangers could be about to open a window.

goalkeeper Kamil Miazek of Feyenoord during the training camp of Feyenoord on January 6, 2016 in Albufeira, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch