'I was upset': Former Aston Villa man comments on 'aggressive' Steve Bruce

Danny Owen
Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Press Conference at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Steve Bruce got his dream Premier League job at Newcastle United despite failing to lead Aston Villa out of the Championship.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Aaron Tshibola admits he was left ‘upset’ by Steve Bruce’s treatment of him during that ill-fated spell at Aston Villa, taking aim at the Newcastle United boss in an interview with the Sun.

It is never easy for a young player to adapt to life at a bonafide giant of a club, especially when they have just been relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Tshibola, a £5 million addition from Reading, also had to contend with a sudden and unexpected change of manager, one which all-but ended his Aston Villa career before it really started.

A mere two months after he joined the Midland giants under Roberto di Matteo, the affable Italian was replaced at the helm by the old-school presence of Bruce.-

 

It quickly became apparent that Tshibola was not going to get a chance under the former Birmingham City boss, yet it was the way he was shunted to the sidelines that didn’t sit well with him.

“As a young player you think [Bruce] isn’t really approachable and he hadn’t really spoken to me. I was literally alone and I just tried to work hard in training. Of course I was upset.”

“(He is) very authoritative, confident, aggressive. He wanted things his way. I feel like, if you look at a lot of his teams, they gain promotion but you won’t see many young players.

Aaron Tshibola of Villa in action during the pre- season friendly between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on July 30, 2016 in Birmingham, England.

“I wanted to play, I deserved to play and believed in my ability and wanted to be a star even though I was so young. I was thinking the club had invested in me but I never got a fair opportunity.”

Bruce is hardly Mr Popular at Newcastle right now, despite his Geordie roots and the fact he has led the Magpies to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006. But, in his defence, a couple of exciting young talents have been afforded opportunities in recent months with Longstaff brothers Matty and Sean now regular starters in the Premier League.

However, as Tshibola may argue, how much of that is down to the lack of alternative options at Bruce’s disposal? That he wants a new central midfielder at Newcastle, one which could shove the Longstaff’s down the pecking order, is well documented.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

